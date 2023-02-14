Holtville’s softball team returned to its winning ways in 2022, and now third-year coach Reese Claybrook is readying his team for a big season.
Holtville won 21 games last season and returned to the AHSAA Class 5A Regional Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs impressed, winning two games, but they ultimately fell short of making state.
Now in 2023, Holtville returns its entire roster and all of its experience from a year ago.
“We often find ourselves discussing last season; however, it’s not about on-field accomplishments or how we finished in the postseason,” Claybrook said. “It’s about how much work the girls put in and how that allowed us to be successful. When discussing expectations, we often find ourselves having a similar conversation.
“The goal is not an outcome goal where we win a certain number of games or make it to a certain point in the postseason, but are you willing to outwork last year's team? If we are able to do that, I see this being a very exciting year.”
Holtville will feature plenty of depth everywhere on the field, but certainly in the circle. Ace Taylor Price returns after she earned 12 wins last season. She is complemented by Summer Hutcheson, a left-handed pitcher who can cause issues for opposing teams.
They are joined by Kylie Snowden and Ann Marie Lieb, and Ragen Roberts is joining the team after serving as JV ace last year.
Roberts and Hutcheson are both currently still playing basketball, so look for the others to take pitching duties early in the season.
With girls still in basketball, Claybrook doesn’t see himself naming starters until the day of the first game, but his lineup will be patrolled by plenty of familiar faces.
Leading the lineup will be outfielder Bailea Boone, who had a stellar season last year and was one of the top players in the county. She hit .545 last year and had a .600 on-base percentage.
“Bailea knows her first priority is to get on base so we can pass the bat down the lineup and manufacture runs,” Claybrook said. “Last year she did a phenomenal job at simply taking what the defense gave her and playing selfless softball.”
Boone and Reagan Thorn will be mainstays in the outfield. Both have been full-time starters the last two seasons and are as reliable as Claybrook could ask.
Bethanee Harris, Brianna Langford and Hutcheson will also play significant time in the outfield.
In the infield, Victoria Bullock returns as one of the best defensive first basemen in the area, while Abbi Snider looks to play third. At second base, Maddie Emerson played the majority of the reps there last season, but she is joined in competition by Sara Grace Barrett, one of the team’s fastest players.
There are plenty of options at shortstop as freshman Holley DeVaughn returns after taking over the role during last postseason. But Avery Goff will also compete there and is one of Holtville’s best utility players.
Goff, Bethanee Harris and Chelzea Smith will also compete for time at catcher. At designated player, Snowden and Kennedy Bradshaw will split time depending where the other is needed.