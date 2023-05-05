The Holtville softball team is headed back to regionals.
Holtville, which has a 27-11-2 overall record entering the postseason, clinched a regional berth on Tuesday by finishing runner-up in the AHSAA Class 5A, Area 4 tournament.
The Bulldogs entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and beat No. 3-seed Charles Henderson twice to earn their regional berth and a spot in the championship. The Bulldogs then fell to No. 1-seed Brewbaker Tech in the finals and finished runner-up.
Now, Holtville turns its sights to regional play in Gulf Shores next week. The Bulldogs will enter as Area 4’s No. 2 seed and will play Area 2’s No. 1 seed in St. Paul’s Episcopal. The two will play on Thursday at 9 a.m.
“Anytime you are able to extend your season for another week, it’s a big deal,” Holtville coach Reese Claybrook said. “It gives you a chance to have another week to evaluate, to prepare, and to get better. More importantly, it gives our girls another chance to spend a week together playing a game they love and continuing to grow as student athletes.”
It certainly didn’t come easy for Holtville in the area tournament. In the first game of the tournament, Holtville found itself in multiple deficits. The Bulldogs trailed early, 5-1, then after cutting the lead to one run, found themselves trailing 12-5 in the fourth inning.
But they went on to score three, seven, and four runs in the next three innings to storm back. During that time, they scattered nine of their 13 total hits and took advantage of some Charles Henderson errors en route to the big win.
Holtville trailed, 13-8, entering the bottom of the fifth before scoring seven runs to go up, 15-13. Following that comeback, Ragen Roberts and Taylor Price were both able to pitch one inning to conserve the win.
In the rematch with Charles Henderson in the loser’s bracket that determined which team would advance to regionals, Holtville took an early lead and used another crooked inning to win the game.
Up 3-1, Holtville scored six runs on four singles, two doubles, and an RBI walk before adding two more runs in the fifth inning to secure the run-rule.
“These girls are resilient, there is no doubt,” Claybrook said. “Prior to Monday, there have been several games where we had trailed and managed to come out as the victor. Being in that situation prior, combined with absolute trust in your teammates, is what allowed us to come out on top of that contest.”
Claybrook likes where his team is at entering the regional tournament. The Bulldogs have won 11 of their last 15 games, and three of those losses have all come to Brewbaker Tech. But even in the losses, Holtville has shown glimpses of what it can do when firing on all cylinders.
When Holtville faces St. Paul’s Episcopal (20-21), Claybrook is hoping to see his team put together a big run.
“When we play team softball that is when we are at our best,” Claybrook said. “I never ask one player to go out there and single handedly win a ball game. No matter who steps in the circle for us, no matter who is in the box, all we ask of that person is that they do what they are capable of to the best of their ability and with the highest amount of energy and confidence as possible.”