The Holtville softball team will fight another day.
After dropping its first game of the AHSAA Class 5A South Regional held in Gulf Shores, the Bulldogs bounced back in the loser’s bracket.
Holtville defeated Headland, 14-2, to advance to Friday’s portion of the bracket. The Bulldogs will face Rehobeth at 9 a.m. and must win three straight games if they want to keep their season alive and advance to the state tournament in Oxford.
“They knew it was going to be a grind,” head coach Reese Claybrook said. “We played in a tournament earlier in the year and we had to win four games in one day and we were able to. It’s a difficult route but it’s the route we have. They just have to play with their backs against the wall. That’s where we are.”
Holtville faced St. Paul’s Episcopal in the early game and lost, 3-1. The Bulldogs were held to only five hits in the matchup. Trailing 3-0, Holtville attempted a late comeback but came up just short.
In the top of the sixth, Kylie Snowden was able to drive in Avery Goff after a one-out single, but they stranded two runners on base to end the scoring threat from getting any closer.
In the second game, Holtville took out some offensive frustrations on Headland. The Bulldogs scored 14 runs on 17 hits, and all 14 runs came in the final three innings. They trailed, 1-0, in the fifth before taking a 4-1 lead and never looking back.
Bailea Boone and Holly DeVaughn each had three hits, while Abbi Snider and Goff each drove in two runs. Taylor Price had two hits, a solo home run and a double.
“We were still in a little lull at the start of the second game,” Claybrook said. “In the first game, whatever could go wrong on offense did. But once we settled in late and played our style of softball, things started looking up and we got some confidence. We are hoping that bodes well for tomorrow.”