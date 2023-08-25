Holtville put on a comeback for the ages on Thursday night.
Holtville scored 28 unanswered points to stun Fultondale, 28-24, in the Wildcats’ first game at their brand new football stadium. Fultondale led in the game, 24-0, with 19 seconds left in the first half before the Bulldogs (1-0) stormed back for the season opening win.
It is Holtville’s second-largest comeback under Jason Franklin, only behind the Bulldogs’ 28-point deficit turned win against Horseshoe Bend in 2017.
“We were able to really make some great halftime adjustments,” Franklin said. “We couldn’t really run the ball in the first half or really complete any passes, and we did that in the second half. Hats off to our kids. We played a great second half there.”
After a scoreless first quarter for both teams, disaster struck for Holtville in the second quarter.
Fultondale blocked a punt, then scored on a touchdown pass one play later to go up, 8-0.
The Bulldogs drove down the field and looked to tie the game, but Fultondale’s Rodreckus Johnson intercepted a Keiland Baker pass and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown to put the Wildcats up, 16-0.
Fultondale blocked another Holtville punt on the next drive and it resulted in a safety, then Fultondale returned the safety kick back to the Holtville 20-yard line and scored one play later to go up, 24-0.
All 24 points that Fultondale scored came within a five-minute stretch of game time.
“That’s part of the first game,” Franklin said. “You have to knock off the cobwebs. We missed so many tackles and put us in so many bad situations in the first half. We gave them all 24 points.”
Baker shook off the deficit and gave Holtville some momentum going into halftime. The Bulldogs drove down the field and Baker connected with Erik Adkins, his favorite receiver from last year, on a 24-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds left in the half to cut the lead to 24-7.
Coming out of the second half, the game turned into the Joshua Jimenez show.
On Holtville’s opening drive of the half, Jimenez punched in his first touchdown of the night, a 10-yard run, to cut the lead to 24-14. The Bulldogs received an onside kick attempt and Jimenez scored his second touchdown of the night four minutes later and cut the lead to three points.
Jimenez rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns, most of which came in the second half.
“Our guys were creating holes and Josh was hitting them,” Baker said of Jimenez’s performance. “He was dodging them left and right. Every time it’s not perfect, but he made a way and he fought through. He got us through it.”
Trailing 24-21 as the fourth quarter began, Holtville’s defense turned to the bend but don’t break method. Fultondale traveled all the way to the red zone, but the Bulldogs forced a turnover on downs on the 24-yard line with 9:41 left.
Holtville then immediately drove 76 yards down the field. The Bulldogs faced two fourth down conversions on the drive, including a 4th-and-7 at the Fultondale 17-yard line with 5:32 left in the game.
After running the ball up the middle almost every play of the drive, the Bulldogs drew up a jet sweep of sorts and handed the ball to speedster Adkins coming across the backfield. He got just enough around the left end and picked up the first down.
Three plays later, Baker punched in a three-yard rushing touchdown and gave Holtville the 28-24 lead.
“We thought they were tired and we hadn’t tried anything perimeter wise,” Franklin said. “It worked out for us. Coach (Greg) Parker actually called that play from the box. He said he thought we could get it, and I thought we could too. There was no doubt. That was a big play.”
Fultondale had one last chance on offense, but Holtville got its third consecutive stop of the second half and forced another turnover on downs for the win.
Holtville will now turn its sights to Class 7A Alma Bryant next weekend. The Bulldogs make the trek to Mobile and will try to avenge last season’s 35-29 loss.