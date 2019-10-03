For the first time since 2007, the Holtville volleyball team knocked off Elmore County and the Bulldogs did it in style. After sneaking out with a win in the first set, Holtville dominated and took advantage of several errors from the Panthers to win 25-23, 25-16, 25-22.
The Bulldogs (6-4, 3-1 Class 4A Area 5) turned the tide in the second set by scoring 12 straight points to take a 24-15 lead. Karsyn Findley and Alexus Hindman each recorded a block and a kill in the run before the Panthers ended the run just before Hindman added another kill to finish the set.
Brooke Cooper recorded three consecutive kills in the third set to put Holtville ahead 12-6 and the Bulldogs did not trail for the rest of the match. Cooper finished with five kills.
Hindman finished with a team-high seven kills and also led the Bulldogs with eight digs. Make sure to pick up a copy of next week's The Herald for a full story on Hindman and the Bulldogs' historic win.