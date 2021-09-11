For the first time ever, Holtville is in the win column against Beauregard.
The Bulldogs entered Friday’s matchup 0-9 all-time against the home-team Hornets, before their 21-14 road victory at Richard L. Brown Field in Beauregard. They did so by achieving the trifecta of scoring, with a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams in the win.
“Big region road win,” said Holtville coach Jason Franklin. “In our region, if you can get one on the road, that’s really big. ‘Get yourself 2-0 in the region,’ that was our goal tonight.”
It’s the first time Holtville has opened region play with consecutive wins since 2010.
The Bulldogs were without an offensive touchdown in the first half, but still managed to find the end zone twice. Working as a team to score points, regardless of unit, is something that Franklin has been teaching his team.
“It doesn't matter how we get [scores],” Franklin said. “At the end of the game, if we got one more than the other team, it doesn't matter how we got it. Just that we worked together as a team. That’s what I’ve been preaching to them. ‘Hey, we can score on special teams, on defense, if we score on offense all the points,’ it doesn't matter.”
Both teams had exchanged a pair of three-and-outs to start the game, before Beauregard took the field for its third possession late in the first.
On the second play of the drive, quarterback Trent Moulton’s pass to the right side was picked off by Holtville’s Cooper Mann. Intercepting passes is nothing new to Mann, according to Franklin.
“Our guys do a really good job, our coaches do an excellent job of working and gameplanning things,” Franklin said. “Cooper does that to us a lot. It’s not his first one, so he kind of knows how to read [the screen].”
Mann cruised untouched from 40 yards out, crossing the goal line and breaking the scoreless tie.
“He was there, made a play and he got it in the end zone,” Franklin said. “Pretty special night.”
The pick-six put Holtville up 7-0 after one quarter.
Beauregard responded on the ground its ensuing possession, with a short four-play drive of about 70 yards that lasted one minute and 48 seconds. It was capped off by a touchdown pass from 17 yards out, where Moulton connected with a wide-open Jovann Holman in the end zone.
The score tied the game at seven apiece, but it was short-lived.
Weston Tubbs returned Beauregard’s kickoff all the way, weaving in and out of defenders before breaking free on the right side and taking off down the sideline. It was the second touchdown of the night for the Bulldogs, who had a mere 27 total yards of offense in the first half.
Beauregard’s offense then orchestrated a 12-play, 57-yard drive with a balanced selection of plays both on the ground and through the air. Moulton found his receiver, who was left wide open in the middle of the field, for his second passing touchdown to finish the drive.
It was the final time the Hornets reached the end zone and the game was deadlocked at 14 heading into halftime.
Holtville received the ball out of the locker rooms and fumbled on its first drive back out around midfield. The Bulldog offense walked to the sideline, but quickly turned around after Beauregard lost a fumble on the next play, giving Holtville a second chance.
The Bulldogs capitalized on the Hornet mistake.
Running back Shawn Bracket led the charge downfield, carrying the ball five times for 25 yards into Beauregard territory. Tanner Potts and Weston Tubbs then tag-teamed the rest, alternating carries before Tubbs punched it in for the go-ahead score with 5:35 left in the third.
“For us to be able to take and kind of grind out the game there, that was big for us,” Franklin said.
With the lead, Holtville’s defense didn’t budge against a desperate Beauregard offense. The Bulldogs made stops for the rest of the game, forcing a three-and-out, another interception and a big hit to Moulton in the pocket, delivered by none other than Mann.
On Beauregard’s last attempt to tie the game, with the clock running under two minutes to play, Holtville’s defense made one final stop on fourth down. The team celebrated, as it was no longer winless to Beauregard.
“This game was won in the trenches tonight,” Franklin said. “I thought our guys played hard and with a lot of effort.”