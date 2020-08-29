Triple option teams have an advantage at times, as their offense is hard to replicate in practice and that advantage paid dividends on the first snap of Friday’s affair in Slapout. The West Blocton Tigers (1-1) needed only one play to take the lead, a 64-yard touchdown.
Holtville (2-0), however, adjusted and spent the next three quarters using its physicality and speed to stop the visiting Tigers en route to a 30-12 Senior Night victory.
“We didn’t start off good,” said Bulldogs coach Jason Franklin. “We can’t replicate what they do real well, so it took us that first quarter to really settle down and figure them out. I thought our guys made the adjustment and then played physical. That’s probably as hard as I’ve seen us play.”
The Bulldogs, led by Shawn Brackett (22 carries, 144 yards), sped the game up and marched down the field on their first possession, capping it with a 20-yard touchdown pass from signal-caller Braxton Buck to Ethan Headley.
Buck finished the night 14-of-23 passing for 186 yards and two scores.
Drake Riordan added the point after and the homestanding Holtville squad pushed ahead 7-6.
West Blocton kicked off the second quarter with a 36-yard touchdown run by Caden Blake (12 carries, 117 yards).
“Our boys played hard and physical football, they always do, but we had a lot of mental mistakes that we’ve got to fix before our next game,” said Eric Hiott, coach of the Tigers. “But we’ve got two weeks, one week because of corona and school’s cancelled, to fix all that. We can’t have all the turnovers and the offsides. I thought we’d fixed that this week, but we will Monday.”
For the second time, though, the Bulldogs bared their teeth and thwarted the two-point attempt.
Jones proved to be the lone bright spot on a dismal offensive night for the Tigers.
“If he ever gets in the open field, you probably aren’t going to catch him. He’s strong and physical,” said Hiott. “The thing that really hurt us tonight, our starting quarterback broke his collarbone last week (in the season opener against Brookwood). The guy we had quarterbacking (Jackson Champion) doesn't have as many reps and can’t read it as well. But he plays hard and he’s young.”
The Tigers, after turning the Bulldogs away on their first possession of the second quarter, appeared to be stringing a drive together only to have the ball squirt out of the hands of their running back and into the open arms of Holtville’s Brady Webster.
Holtville used that fortuitous swing of momentum and put another score on the board. The Bulldogs managed to find the end zone, despite shooting themselves in the foot early with a holding penalty.
“We’ve still got to fix some things. We had too many penalties tonight that called back big plays. You can’t do that next week going into region play,” said Franklin. “You can’t have those kinds of mistakes.”
Buck took the second-and-24 snap and chucked a 41-yard pass to Garrett Ingram.
“He threw the ball a lot better than what they showed on film,” said Hiott. “I shook his hand after the game. I was impressed with (Buck) and have a lot of respect for (Franklin). I thought his kids played hard.”
Brackett, on the next play, broke free on a 27-yard ramble before being brought down at the Tigers 3-yard line.
Two plays later, he ended the drive with a short burst into the end zone. Riordan added the point after the Bulldogs pushed ahead 14-12.
Riordan was called upon late in the first half to add three points to the Holtville tally. The senior split the uprights on a 28-yard field goal with 1:39 left before the break.
After the intermission, the Bulldogs recovered an onside kick. Buck, following a Brackett run, connected with Noah Yarroch along the sideline for a 35-yard touchdown catch and run.
With the point after, Holtville had securely taken control of the game 24-12.
“I’m proud of these seniors that they were able to go out with a win on senior night,” said Franklin. “We don’t know how many of these we are guaranteed this time of year.”
The Tigers never found their footing in the second half, starting the period with a personal foul penalty and an ejection. They were unable to maintain drives in the third period and then kicked off the fourth by fumbling the ball away to the Bulldogs.
Holtville needed only a handful of plays to solidify their lead and eventual win. Brackett pushed the ball to the end zone from 2 yards away for the final score.
After the game though, things were really put into perspective.
“Me and Coach (Hiott), we’ve talked this week and have built a relationship,” said Franklin. “This pandemic we are dealing with shouldn’t end the sportsmanship found in the game of athletics. We wanted to address each other’s team and talk to them and tell them how well this game was played tonight. We were happy and wanted to congratulate each other for the accomplishments those guys made on the field and not have it overshadowed by what’s going on in the world.”
Holtville and West Blocton players knelt facing each other, as the two head coaches offered words of praise and encouragement to the opposing teams.
“We do this at home all the time,” said Hiott. “Each time we have a visiting team, we always meet in the middle after the game and the coaches say a word. I think it shows respect for the other team.”