B.B. Comer and Holtville got their jamboree started a little later than intended. A lightning delay lasting an hour and 45 minutes kept the teams in the locker rooms and the fans seeking shelter in Holtville’s gymnasium.
When the teams finally hit the field, the rain joined the party.
Still, the Tigers and Bulldogs played a half of football at Boykin Field.
Both head coaches said there’s still work to do after Holtville’s 14-0 win.
“I don’t think I’ve got all the answers,” Holtville head coach Jason Franklin said. “We wanted to get some players in, but Mother Nature wouldn’t cooperate.”
Braxton Buck and Drake Baker led touchdown drives for the Bulldogs who finished 7-4 last season.
Baker’s 7-yard score gave Holtville a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Buck found receiver Peyton Cox on a 49-yard pass for the final score of the game.
Cox had an interception on the previous play.
Edgewood transfer Kolby Potts finished with 60 rushing yards on nine carries in his Holtville debut.
“Offensively, we’ve still got a lot of work to do, but we made strides (Friday night),” Franklin said. “You don’t want to play your best in Week 0. You want to be your best at the end of the season.”
Holtville held B.B. Comer out of the end zone and forced two turnovers.
B.B. Comer, coming off a 2-8 campaign last year, looked like a much-improved team according to Franklin.
Brian Bradford started at quarterback for the Tigers, filling in for the injured Devonta Carmichael.
Bradford completed three of eight passes for 20 yards and rushed for 11 yards on six carries.
Tigers head coach Adam Fossett said he was impressed with his defense which only gave up one play of more than 15 yards.
B.B. Comer will take on Winterboro (1-0) next Friday.
“They got the late touchdown, and it was a missed assignment,” Fossett said. “We started a ninth-grader back there and it was a mistake. Overall, I thought our defense played great. We’re much further on that side than I thought we’d be.”
Holtville hosts Central Coosa (0-1) next Friday in the season opener. The Cougars took a 42-0 loss to Winterboro on Thursday and are on a 22-game losing streak.
“We can’t overlook anyone,” Franklin said. “We’ve got something on film for us to watch and find out how we can improve. Hopefully, we can hold the weather off to get in a full game.”