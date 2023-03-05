Bailea Boone has been the perfect leadoff hitter for Holtville this season.
Boone, a sophomore slap hitter for the Lady Bulldogs, proved last year she could get on base at an astonishing rate at the top of the Holtville lineup.
That hasn’t changed in 2023. She’s helped lead Holtville to a 9-3-2 overall record through three weeks, and she’s gotten better each week.
In eight games this week, Boone finished 16-of-26 at the plate while scoring eight runs and stealing two bases. She recorded multiple hits in six of the team’s eight games, and recored three hits twice.
She scored a run in seven of the team’s eight games and reached base via walk two more times. On the base paths, she added two stolen bases. For that reason, she has been named the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“Bailea has been paramount to our success throughout the early part of the season, especially this past week,” Holtville head coach Reese Claybrook said. “Anytime you have a lead off that is batting over .600, your offense is bound to flourish. Her versatility and selflessness at the plate make it extremely difficult for the defense to come out on top when she’s up to bat.”
During her week-long hitting spree, she helped lead Holtville to a 5-2-1 record and a successful outing in the Trojan Classic softball tournament held at Troy.
And while she slapped the ball around the field and scored runs every game, she also came through in big moments with runners on base.
She drove in five RBIs across the team’s eight games, including two against Maplesville and two against Eufalua.
Her success at the plate has been steady this season. Over the team’s first six games, she was hitting .600 and was 9-of-15 at the plate.
After her stellar week this week, she’s now hitting a county-high .609 at the plate.