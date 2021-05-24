Drew Pickett showed up late to Holtville football’s walk-through Thursday in preparation for its spring game against Priceville Friday.
This wasn’t because he was goofing around with friends or running behind from school, he arrived after the scheduled start time with head coach Jason Franklin’s blessing because a teammate needed a ride, and the Bulldogs’ running back gave him one.
“He took the time to make sure the kid was here, just being a good teammate,” Franklin said.
Pickett has reeled in several D-1 Power Five offers, including three in the SEC, prior to his junior season. And his character off the field has as much to do with that fact as his play on it.
“Anybody can run fast, anybody can run the football, anybody can do that kind of stuff,” Franklin said. “But the schools want to see something that separates him from another guy. Equal talent level, that’s what separates him, is the grades and everything like that.”
Pickett’s wanted to play college football since age 5.
He’s played the sport every season since that time, molding himself athletically and personally.
“The opportunity to play at the next level is honestly a blessing,” Pickett said. “It’s a dream of mine to play at the next level. I’m honestly excited about it.”
He was talented enough to earn serious playing time as a freshman, collecting 695 yards on 114 carries to lead all rushers for the Bulldogs.
Pickett exploded onto the scene in his sophomore campaign soon after, though, when he rushed for 1,352 yards and 11 touchdowns, gaining six yards per carry.
He added five receptions for 115 yards.
“He has exceptional vision,” Franklin said. “Sees holes that most people don’t see. Great feet, and he’s got good speed. Those three things all work hand-in-hand together.”
Pickett has kept his academics in check and stayed out of trouble as well, Franklin said.
The speedster added that it takes more than just talent to land a D-1 opportunity.
“A lot of stuff plays into it,” Pickett said. “Keeping my grades up, just working. Even if it’s not football.”
Now that he’s earned such high-level interest, Pickett is working to become a more complete running back.
He participated in 7-on-7 camps and worked privately with coaches this offseason to develop his skills as a pass catcher, which also helped his exposure as a recruit.
“I’ve been improving my hands so I can dual-threat running back,” Pickett said. “I feel like having hands will make me a valuable asset in the passing game. Being multi-dimensional is important, blocking as well.”
With an offer list that includes Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Duke, and more teams possibly on the cusp of offering, Pickett has options for where to fulfill his collegiate dreams. He’s yet to narrow his list down, but plans to take multiple visits over the summer.
He’ll be searching for somewhere that feels like home.
“A place I’m comfortable with,” Pickett said. “A place where I’ll have positive people around me, pushing me to become a better me, football wise and in the classroom.”