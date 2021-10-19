Holtville’s Garrett Ingram has showcased his versatility over and over again at the high school level, and now he will have the chance to do so in college.
Ingram, a senior middle infield and outfielder for Holtville, committed to play college baseball at Southern Union State Community College earlier this month. He chose SUSCC because of how “country” the school and environment felt, and it reminded him of Holtville and how home feels.
“It’s just a really nice place and I think it feels more like home for me because it’s more of a country vibe, just like how Holtville is,” Ingram said. “I’ve heard nothing but great things about the school from other people as well, so it really just seemed like it was going to be the best decision for me.”
SUSCC head coach Aaron Everett had seen Ingram play in the past, but really started to talk to Ingram this summer as Ingram was dealing with an injury. Ingram missed 3-4 months of playing summer ball with a hematoma in his quad, but ran into Everett and company at a PBR event early in the summer.
As they talked, Everett expressed interest in Ingram’s versatility on the baseball field, and offered him two weeks ago. It didn’t take long for Ingram to commit once the offer was presented to him.
Everett is recruiting Ingram as a utility player who can play in both the outfield and the infield, preferably in center field and the middle infield. Ingram has shown he can play both already at the high school level.
Entering his junior year of high school last spring, Ingram started the year at second base. Holtville head coach Scott Tubbs then moved the speedster to center field, and he played flawless, so Tubbs left him out there to command the outfield.
Ingram flashed his speed in the outfield throughout the year, but also on the basepaths. He finished his junior year with a .311 batting average, 15 RBIs, 26 runs scored and a whopping 20 stolen bases.
He hopes to bring that speed and versatility to SUSCC.
“Being versatile just gives you more opportunities,” Ingram said. “One guy might be going through a slump, and they need someone to help out at his position. You can play there, so it helps out the team because you can step in, and it helps you out by getting on the field. I feel like if I can just help them in any way I can, I will do that and just ball out.”
Southern Union State has seen a successful rise over the last few years.
The bison finished the 2021 season with a 32-21 record with a 18-14 conference record and finished in fourth place in the North Division standings. IN postseason play, SUSCC made it to the semifinals of the conference tournament before falling to Chattahoochee Valley CC and eventual champion Shelton State CC.
Before that season, the Bison went 12-10 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and had a 20-30 record in 2019.
Ingram has seen the progression the program is making over the last few years and knows what he is getting into when he gets there. As the team improves year in and year out, Ingram hopes to help continue that growth when he steps on campus.
“I guess you can say that their success does have a lot to do with it,” Ingram said of committing. “Them winning really makes you want to keep the program rising and keep it moving. Just keep improving the entire program. I feel like we can do that.”