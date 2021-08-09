Holtville head football coach Jason Franklin will coach a few weeks longer than usual this upcoming football season.
Franklin, who is entering his fifth season at Holtville, has been selected to coach in the AHSAA 2021 North-South All-Star Football game. This is his second time coaching in this All-Star game after first doing so in 2016, his final year as head coach of Horseshoe Bend.
The 63rd annual All-Star Game is scheduled to be played on Friday, Dec. 17, at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium at 7 p.m.
The game will be televised live by the AHSAA TV Network and live streamed over the NFHS Network with WOTM TV.
“It kind of goes along with what we’ve done here at Holtville the last few years,” Franklin said of being selected. “Taking a team that hadn’t been successful and turning them around. That’s kind of an accomplishment of our players the last few years.”
Franklin is 22-21 as a head coach in four years at Holtville and will serve as the South team’s offensive coordinator. His Holtville offense has seen success the last few years, and averaged 21.4 points per game across 10 games played last season.
2020 was Holtville’s first year in Class 5A, and Franklin led the Bulldogs to a 7-4 record and a first-round home playoff game.
In 2019, Holtville’s offense averaged 22.6 ppg while the best scoring year came in 2018 when the Bulldogs averaged 30.4 ppg in Class 4A.
“We’ve progressively gotten better every year on the offensive side of the ball.,” Franklin said. “We’ve gotten better as a collective group, both sides of the ball and all three phases of the game. When you can do that, it helps a whole lot.”
Franklin is joined on the South team by a litter of talented coaches. Filling out the rest of the South staff is Leroy’s Jason Massey, T.R. Miller’s Brent Hubbert, Carver-Montgomery’s Marcus Gardner, Maplesville’s Brad Abbott and Lafayette’s Juan Williams.
The head coach of the South team is Geneva County head coach Jim Bob Striplin, who has a 59-59 career record and has reached the playoffs in 7 of his 11 seasons as a head coach. This is Striplin’s first time serving as the head coach of the All-Star game.
The South won last year’s game, 28-20, and also won in 2019. The North won the four years before that. The South holds a 32-29-2 advantage over the North.
The North staff is led by Helena head coach Richie Busby. He is entering his fourth season as head coach at Helena and has a 20-13 record there. Overall, he has a 60-30 record with seven playoff appearances in eight years.
Busby’s North staff will be comprised of Oneonta’s Phil Phillips, Bob Jones’ Kelvis White, Florence’s Wade Waldrop, Russellville’s John Ritter, Ohatchee’s Scott Martin and Victory Christian’s Bruce Breland.