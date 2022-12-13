Holtville’s Julie Nekolna accomplished a rare and impressive feat last night.
The star senior notched a triple double in the Lady Bulldogs’ win over Thorsby by recording 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 blocks.
She helped lead Holtville past Thorsby, 54-29.
“Julie has been a great addition to our team,” head coach Jason Franklin said. “She shows the ability to score and she defends at a very high level.”
The Holtville girls are off to a stellar start to the 2022-2023 basketball season as they are currently 9-0, the best start in program history.
They are currently on pace to shatter the school’s single-season win record, which currently sits at 12 games from last season.
Holtville travels to Billingsley tonight before returning back to Elmore County on Thursday and Friday. Holtville travels to Tallassee on Thursday night before hosting Stanhope Elmore at home on Friday night.