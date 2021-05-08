Sometimes good teams run into a buzzsaw, and that's what appeared to happen to Holtville’s baseball program Saturday.
The Bulldogs fell 19-8 in game three of their best-of-three series against St. Paul’s Episcopal in the elite eight of the Class 5A AHSAA playoffs, ending their 2021 campaign.
Holtville head coach Scott Tubbs said his team has no reason to get down on itself.
“They came out and battled every single day,” Tubbs said. “So what’s there to hang your head about? We just got beat. Sometimes that happens in baseball.”
Holtville grabbed a 6-5 lead in the fourth inning of Saturday’s contest after a bases-loaded walk, but St. Paul’s responded by scoring four runs in the fifth, five runs in the sixth and five runs in the seventh.
The Saints collected 16 hits in total on the day.
First baseman Ivan Shultz, who’s accepted a scholarship to Troy to play offensive line in football, smashed a solo home run and pounded a three-run double off the wall at Holtville’s baseball field Saturday.
He bats seventh for St. Paul’s, which may give an indication of how talented the team’s batting order is.
“We gave up too many crooked numbers,” Tubbs said. “We gave up four innings where they had four or more runs. They started finding some holes, and it is what it is. They came out and competed, and they made things happen.”
The good news for Holtville moving forward, Tubbs said, is the youth of its ballclub.
Only one senior played Saturday for the Bulldogs in right fielder Brady White. White collected two doubles in his final game with Holtville.
Pitcher Michael Cannon was the squad’s lone other senior.
“A lot of people wouldn’t have thought we’d have gone this far at the beginning of the season,” Tubbs said. “We’ve got all the key components coming back, so we should be sitting in a good position coming into next year.”
Many of the team’s key players, including top pitcher and leadoff hitter Todd Wilson, No. 2 pitcher and first baseman Randy Davis, catcher Mikey Forney and third baseman Tanner Potts, both of whom pitched meaningful innings during Holtville’s playoff run, will all return in 2022.
In total, every hitter occupying spots one through eight in the order Saturday can come back.