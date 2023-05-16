Holtville senior shortstop Sam Silas is getting an extremely rare opportunity.
When the Jacksonville State signee finishes his high school career on Friday, win or lose, he will play his final high school game on the same field where he is set to begin his college career.
Holtville is playing for the AHSAA Class 5A state championship this week. The Bulldogs face Sardis in Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
Game 2 will be played on Friday at 10 a.m. at Jacksonville State University, and the decisive Game 3, if needed, will directly follow. So Silas is guaranteed at least one game on his future field, and possibly two if the series goes the full length.
“It’s a unique opportunity for sure,” Silas said. “It can either be really bad like it was last year, or it could be good. But it’s a special opportunity for me to go out there with my teammates and end this where I’m going to play in the fall. So I’m really hoping we can get back to where we were last year and have a different result so I have a different memory of the field when I get there in the fall.”
While this won’t be the last time Silas plays on JSU’s field, it isn’t the first time either.
Holtville played two games at Rudy Abbott Field last year in the 5A state title series, but it came out on the wrong side, falling 2-1 to Russellville.
Most of the members of last year’s team had never played a game, especially of that magnitude, on a college baseball field before. But with much of the lineup back with experience on the field, Silas is hoping his team won’t press as hard and will just be within themselves.
Because at the end of the day, the only real difference is the playing surface.
“I think the only really big difference is the turf,” Silas said. “They have an artificial playing surface. Other than that, it’s just a unique feel because that’s where I’m going to call home for the next four years. It holds a special place in my heart for sure.”
As Silas and the Bulldogs take the field on Thursday and Friday in the state title series, Silas is finding his stride at the plate. The slick-fielding shortstop has been a force at the plate all season as he’s hitting .386, but he’s taken his hitting to another level since the start of the playoffs.
In the playoffs, Silas is 16-for-36 for a .444 batting average and has five doubles, one triple, one home run, and nine RBIs.
Part of his recent success is his comfortability since a move in the lineup.
Silas was hitting leadoff for the Bulldogs for the entire regular season, and was still finding success there. He hit .361 from the leadoff spot, but he had only three doubles, one home run and 10 RBIs in that spot.
When the playoffs began, he was moved down to the two-hole, where he’s hit all his life. He instantly found more success as he has a 10-game hit streak entering the state championship and has seven extra-base hits in that span.
“When the playoffs hit, especially with being a senior, it really resonates with you that it might be your last chance to make something happen,” Silas said. “I’m comfortable in the two-hole and when I moved there, it really started to click for me and I’ve been able to take off there.”