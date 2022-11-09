Sam Silas finally achieved his goal of becoming a college baseball player.
Silas, a senior shortstop at Holtville high school, signed his National Letter of Intent with Jacksonville State University on Wednesday morning.
Silas has been committed to Jacksonville State since January 28, but said finally signing takes a load of pressure off of his shoulders.
“When you finally put pen to paper, there’s no more stress and no more anxiety about possibly losing that scholarship,” Silas said. “You can just go out there and play baseball. You have to continue to work hard of course, and now I’m ready to get over there and get on the field.”
Silas had multiple offers over the last year or so, but most of his offers were spread out across the entire country. He had offers from the University of San Diego, Army West Point, and the University of Tennessee-Martin.
So once the Jacksonville State offer came in, it was an easy and quick decision to pick the hometown team.
“When I looked at colleges, I wanted to go somewhere I could develop that had nice facilities and a great coaching staff,” Silas said. “I have a great relationship with the coaching staff at Jacksonville State and they checked off every box I wanted to check. Jacksonville State is close to home. When they offered, I knew that’s where I wanted to go.”
Silas has proven to be one of the top all-around baseball players across the entire state during the last two seasons. As a junior last year, Silas hit .401 with a team-high 55 hits, five triples, one home run, 40 RBIs, 49 runs scored, and 30 stolen bases.
He has totaled 90 hits and 50 stolen bases over the last two seasons and has been an elite defender. At shortstop, Silas posted a .924 fielding percentage and had only two games last season where he recorded more than one error.
Outside of his two games where he recorded five total errors, he had six errors in 40 games.
“I think I will be a plus defender and I think I can elevate all of the things that I do well in high school,” Silas said about what he can bring to the college level. “I think I can be a strength at the plate. I can make my strengths stronger and I’ll continue to work on things my weaknesses. Right now, I’m working on my mental training and trying to get my mindset right going into games.”
Silas is joining a talented Jacksonville State squad. The Gamecocks has been a premier Division I baseball team in the Atlantic Sun Conference over the last few years, and that doesn’t look to change anytime soon.
The Gamecocks have had over a .500 record in conference play in each of the last two seasons, and they’ve had success against top-notch programs in non-conference games.
Just last season, the Gamecocks faced Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, and Southern Miss. They even beat Auburn in a mid-week game.
Just three years ago, the Gamecocks beat both Auburn and Georgia en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance and a 39-win season. The Gamecocks lost to Ole Miss in the regional round that season.
“The baseball program has a lot of tradition and success,” Silas said. “They’ve produced great players and they’ve put a lot of players in the MLB Draft, which is ultimately my goal.”