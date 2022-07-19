Holtville’s Sam Silas took home the South’s MVP honors as some of Elmore County’s rising seniors performed against top players from across the state.
Four players with Elmore County ties participated in the AHSAA North-South All-Star game on Monday afternoon. The two-game double-header featured some the top rising seniors across the state.
Wetumpka’s Ty Brooks and Jaxon Shineflew, along with Holtville’s Silas and Stanhope Elmore’s Zach Stevenson, all participated on the South team.
The South won the first game of the double-header, 5-0, in seven innings, while the second game ended in a 2-2 tie after five innings due to the game being short because of a rain delay in the first game.
Silas earned his MVP honors from his play in Game 1.
The Jacksonville State commit went 2-4 at the plate with a triple, single and two stolen bases. He scored the game’s second run of the game. He had one plate appearance in the second game and was walked.
Silas wasn’t the only player from Elmore County to have an impressive day, however. Stevens, a South Alabama commit from Stanhope, started on the mound for the South team in Game 1.
Stevens pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed no hits while striking out four batters. He got into a little bit of trouble after hitting a few batters in the third inning, but was able to get out of the jam unscathed.
At the plate, Stevens went 1-2 with a double and a walk. In Game 2, he went 0-1 with a walk and a run scored.
Wetumpka’s Shineflew, also a South Alabama commit, did not play in the first game but pitched in the second. He entered the game, down 2-0, and pitched three scoreless innings for the South team.
He allowed two hits in three innings and struck out five North batters.
Wetumpka’s Brooks, a South Alabama commit, did not play in the event due to an injury.