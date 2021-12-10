Two Holtville baseball stars fulfilled lifelong dreams on Friday morning.
Seniors Todd Wilson, a left-handed pitcher, and Garrett Ingram, a second baseman and outfielder, both signed their National Letters of Intent to play college baseball at Southern Union State Community College on Friday.
Both players have been committed to play for SUSCC and head baseball coach Aaron Everett since October.
Wilson began talking to coach Everett early in October, and he and and his family were eventually able to find a day to tour the campus. Once he was there and saw campus and the facilities in person, Wilson wasted no time committing.
“All the facilities over there at Southern Union are really top notch for a junior college in the state of Alabama,” Wilson said. “I know a bunch of guys that are on the team and are going to be on the team, and I really like the coaching staff. I really like coach (Aaron) Everett and everything about the environment.”
Wilson saw quite the jump in his pitching once coach Scott Tubbs was hired at Holtville. At the end of the sophomore season, he was only throwing in the 70 MPHs and had only two pitches.
Now, Wilson sits between 81-84 MPH with his fastball and he has a slider and changeup to go along with it. He can throw all three consistently for strikes, and he showed that last year.
He finished his junior season with an 11-1 overall record, the most wins in the entire state of Alabama, and had a 2.10 ERA and a team-high 97 strikeouts in 77 innings.
He also pitched a state-leading eight complete games.
“I can throw all of my pitches for strikes,” Wilson said. “I have good command over all of my pitches, and I really can throw all of them whenever I need to. I have a good mix of pitches and locating my pitches is really what leads to my success on the mound.”
Ingram, much like Wilson, fell in love with the campus and the environment after he took a visit. After his visit, he loved how “country” it felt and said it felt no different than how he feels at Holtville or at home.
Ingram and coach Everett began talking early in October, and there was a mutual understanding pretty quickly. Everett wanted Ingram for his versatility, and Ingram wanted to play college baseball somewhere he felt comfortable.
“It’s just a really nice place and I think it feels more like home for me because it’s more of a country vibe, just like how Holtville is,” Ingram said. “I’ve heard nothing but great things about the school from other people as well, so it really just seemed like it was going to be the best decision for me.”
Ingram is being recruited as both a middle infielder and an outfielder.
He plays both roles in high school, and started his junior season playing second base. Coach Tubbs then moved Ingram to the outfield to fill a hole, and the speedster played “flawlessly,” so Tubbs left him out there in centerfield for the rest of the season.
Using his speed both in the outfield and basepaths, he finished his junior season with a .311 batting average, 15 RBIs, 26 runs scored and 20 stolen bases.
“Being versatile just gives you more opportunities,” Ingram said. “One guy might be going through a slump, and they need someone to help out at his position. You can play there, so it helps out the team because you can step in, and it helps you out by getting on the field. I feel like if I can just help them in any way I can, I will do that and just ball out.”
Both players are joining a SUSCC baseball program that has been on the rise the last few seasons.
After finishing the 2019 season with a 20-30 record, SUSCC went 12-10 in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, showing promise.
Finally in 2021, the Bison took the next step and finished the year with a 32-21 overall record with an 18-14 conference record. SUSCC finished in fourth place in the North Division standings, then went on a run in postseason play.
In the conference tournament, the Bison made it all the way to the semifinals before falling to Chattahoochee Valley CC and eventual champion Shelton State CC.
Despite the semifinal loss, SUSCC has continued to improve each season and both Wilson and Ingram hope to add to that improvement when they step on campus next season.