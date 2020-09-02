Some coaches like to say all games mean the same to make sure their players are focused and up to the task no matter what opponent is ahead of them. However, first-year Edgewood coach Chad Michael is not trying to shy away from upping the stakes prior to the Wildcats’ first region game of the season as they get set to host Banks on Friday night.
“This is where it counts,” Michael said. “This can keep you from going home after Week 10 or going into the playoffs. Your region games are just bigger because these have direct influence on your postseason.”
Banks (1-1) is in its first season at the AISA level after spending the previous seasons playing in the eight-man league. The Jets have had a hot start, especially on the offensive side of the ball where they have averaged 43 points per game through two weeks.
The offense presents a unique challenge to the Wildcats as Banks runs a classic veer option scheme.
“You don’t see it anymore so it’s hard to get your kids to prepare for it,” Michael said. “You have to get them disciplined enough to do their job on their assignment. But if one person doesn’t do their job, this kid can take it to the house every play.”
That lead back for the Jets is Kaemon Teasley who has already made a name for himself in AISA. He scored three touchdowns in a win over Cornerstone Christian last week, including a 93-yard run.
“They are big up front and they have a running back that can really run,” Michael said. “They run the veer and he can hit that veer fast. If you don’t hit him at the line of scrimmage, it doesn’t take long for him to find the end zone.”
While Teasley may be the main threat, Banks brings multiple weapons to the table including quarterback Jason Parker and running back Jeremiah Gibbs. Michael said all three players are threats with the ball in their hands so the Wildcats will have to stay alert on every option play the Jets run.
Banks has liked to run out its set 4-3 defense for most plays, according to Michael. While the Jets have not faced an offense similar to the Wildcats yet this season, Michael said there are still some things to learn from the game film.
“The main thing you can take from both games is looking how they line up,” Michael said. “They don’t do too much to get out of that and they are very good at what they do.”
After a strong start to last week’s game at Hooper, the Edgewood offense slowed down and did not get on the scoreboard in the second half so the Wildcats are looking to have more consistency to find success this week.
“We want to throw multiple formations and motions at them,” Michael said. “We want to try to get some numbers advantage. I think there are some things we can do in the run game to help us out and try to use the play-action pass to really open things up.”
PREDICTION: Edgewood 34, Banks 14