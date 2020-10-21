While some teams in the state are seeing the complicated side of playoff seeding in the final week of region play, it could not be simpler as to what is on the line this week for Holtville and Sylacauga. The two teams will meet Friday night at Boykin-Chapman Field and the winner will walk away as the No. 2 seed in Class 5A Region 4 while earning the right to host the first round of the postseason.
After two straight years with playoff appearances, Holtville is looking to take the next step as a program and secure its first home game in the first round since 1986. In fact, the Bulldogs have not been this close entering the region finale since 1993 when the schedule only had two region games.
“It’s a great opportunity for our kids to go out and put on display what has taken place at Holtville,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “This isn’t a fluke and that’s all on our kids. I want them to relish to be in this kind of situation. It is a big deal. At the end of the night, if they give me everything they’ve got, I’m not going to be disappointed.”
Holtville (6-2, 3-2) got a forfeit victory over Tallassee last week to secure its spot in the playoffs. The Bulldogs got to use the extra week as their second bye week in a three-week span but that also comes with some concerns.
With the loss to Clay Central sandwiched between those two off weeks, Holtville has not won a game on the field in almost four weeks. However, Franklin does not believe that will have a toll on his players.
“Our guys know what it takes to win,” Franklin said. “I feel like we got a head start on Sylacauga and we got some quality practices in. We were able to heal up some things. I’m proud of the effort our guys put in last week.”
Sylacauga (7-1, 4-1) may be on the opposite end of the spectrum, bringing in plenty of momentum as it rides a five-game winning streak including a tight win over Talladega in a shootout last week.
The Aggies offense exploded last week with nearly 600 yards of offense, most of which came from the rushing attack. Maleek Pope and Caleb Burns combined for 322 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in that game but Pope has been the key player for Sylacauga’s offense all year as he closes in on 1,500 rushing yards this season plus his 19 touchdowns already.
“He is a gifted athlete,” Franklin said. “He goes to work every week and he’s going to be a tough one to stop. It’s a wonder why the bigger (colleges) don’t know about him yet. He’s going to exploit you a bunch of different ways. It’s all about us being fundamentally sound in what we do.”
Holtville’s defense believes it can be up for the challenge and is also looking to rebound after allowing a season-high 38 points to Clay Central in the last game. In the team’s other five games played, the defense did not allow more than two touchdowns.
“Our guys are excited for this and they should be,” Franklin said. “They have been sound up front all year and now they get to be put to the test.”
