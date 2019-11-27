Despite another lopsided score, it was obvious to see the improvement for Holtville’s girls basketball team Thursday night against Horseshoe Bend.
The Generals did everything they needed to do to secure a 52-14 victory, but the Bulldogs continued to fight and scored some bright spots especially later in the game. Holtville scored just two points in the entire first half but managed 12 in the last two quarters and Bulldog coach Jason Franklin is starting to see the strides he’s been hoping for from his team.
“I know it doesn’t show on the scoreboard but we’re a lot better team than we were last year,” Franklin said. “The girls are really starting to play somewhat organized basketball and I’m proud of them for that. They keep coming and they keep working.”
Horseshoe Bend’s starters didn’t play most of the way. The Generals got up 23-2 after the first half then scored seven in a row to start the third quarter before most of the starters took a seat. But regardless of the strength of the opponent, it’s always a good thing when a team can get all of its players time on the court.
“We started off slow but I saw a lot of good things out of the younger girls that hadn’t been getting much playing time,” HBS coach Erica Meigs said. “There were a lot of good things I saw Teagan (Houghton) do. She hit a lot of baskets up under and was really using the backboard which I’ve been trying to get the other ones to do. I was really proud of how she played (Thursday).”
Houghton finished with 10 points and was just two rebounds shy of a double-double as the Generals dominated on the boards. Caly Carlisle grabbed 12 off the glass, Jahia Jennings finished with nine and Kate Lewis contributed seven. Ten different Generals had at least one rebound.
Horseshoe Bend also applied a strong defensive pressure, but the Bulldogs really got a handle on after the first few minutes. Turnovers were the name of the game for Holtville early on as it finished with 11 miscues in the first quarter alone. But it had just 16 the rest of the game.
“We also have actually decreased the number of fouls per game,” Franklin said. “Last year, we were averaging about 20. (Thursday), I think we might have been at 10 total, so we did a much better job there. As it starts to come, now we’re making good passes and we’re able to break the press some and we’re able to run some plays; now, we just gotta be able to shoot the ball.”
But with such a young roster, Franklin knows there is bound to be some growing pains but he was glad he didn’t see any of his Bulldogs giving up despite the big lead for the Generals.
In addition to spreading out the rebounding work, Horseshoe Bend also did a nice job scoring in a variety of ways. The Generals finished with nine different players tallying at least one basket.