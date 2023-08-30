The Panthers are rolling on the volleyball court.
Elmore County, after less than one full week of play, is still undefeated and has a tournament trophy to its name. The Panthers are 6-0 this year with wins over Benjamin Russell, Horseshoe Bend, Woodland, Fayetteville and more.
Now the Panthers turn their sights to beginning area play against Tallassee on Thursday, then playing in another tournament at Montgomery Academy this weekend to be really tested.
“This group right here has been competitive from the time they have been freshman or sophomores,” coach Kim Moncrief said. “We knew they were going to compete. Horseshoe Bend is probably one of our stronger competitors. So we are ready for a really tough tournament this weekend. That will be where we can see us against a lot of bigger schools and see how we match up."
This weekend, the Panthers traveled to Central Coosa and played in the Coosa Tournament for the second-consecutive year. Much like last year, the Panthers won it all.
Elmore County swept through pool play by beating Fayetteville and B.B. Comer then went 2-0 again in bracket play to claim the championship match.
“We won it last year so we went in with the expectation that we could repeat that,” Moncrief said. “We knew there would be some talented teams-- Woodland and Fayetteveille are pretty strong-- but we are warming up to get ready to go and do bigger things. We took it as warming up and then challenging ourselves more as we go."
Following the tournament win, Elmore County played its toughest match of the season on Monday night. The Panthers hosted Horseshoe Bend, which features AHSAA All-Star Reagan Taylor on the squad.
After some early back-and-forth, Elmore County went on to sweep Horseshoe Bend to remain undefeated. The first set was the closest as the two teams were never separated by more than three points the entire time. After being tied, 21-21, Elmore County pulled away just enough to claim a 27-25 win and went up, 1-0.
That momentum carried over to the second set, and Elmore County was able to go up by eight points midway through and turned that into a 25-14 win and a 2-0 lead.
Horseshoe Bend tried its hardest to extend the match past Set 3, but the Panthers were too much as they won Set 3, 25-21, for the sweep.
"We were able to run our offense pretty well,” Moncrief said. “And that is good. We work hard to do that. Horseshoe Bend is a really good 2A team."