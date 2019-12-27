It did not take long for Tallassee to take control of the Elmore County Tournament boys championship as the Tigers held Elmore County scoreless for the first six minutes and never looked back. Eight players got on the scoresheet for Tallassee as it ran away with a 54-19 victory to secure its second consecutive county tournament title.
“I think we started playing our best basketball Thursday night against Stanhope,” Tallassee coach Keiven Mixson said. “Then we came out and followed that up so I think this came at the right time for us. This is a huge accomplishment and it means a lot to us.”
Tallassee (13-2) was led by Tyrek Turner who finished with a game-high 19 points to go with seven rebounds before being pulled after just three quarters. Turner scored 22 points in the semifinals against Wetumpka, including 16 in the second half, and he reached double figures in all three tournament victories to earn MVP honors.
“We have asked Tyrek to play more physical and he really responded,” Mixson said. “I had people come up to me all weekend and say, ‘Tyrek looks like he’s playing more physical.’ We needed that from him and he did that the whole tournament.”
Turner combined with Jamicah Humphrey for 22 points in the first half of the championship to push Tallassee to a 33-5 halftime lead. The defense racked up seven steals in the opening 16 minutes, many of them leading to easy buckets in transition.
“We’re at our best when we use the athletic talent that we have,” Mixson said. “We’re not going to sit back and let teams just walk the ball up the court. We have to play to our strengths and that’s one we feel like we have against them. We play well with a lot of chaos.”
Elmore County (3-13) finished with 21 turnovers, an issue that has been a staple in its three losses to Tallassee. The Panthers finished with only three steals and struggled to deal with Tallassee’s defensive pressure from the opening tip.
“Going into that game, you know we’re going to turn the ball over,” ECHS coach Rodney Taylor said. “They are going to cause turnovers. Some of them are frustrating when they are unforced but as long as they are competing and playing hard, that’s all you can ask.”
Payton Stephenson led the Panthers with 10 points including two 3-pointers as he was named to the all-tournament team. Zion Reed scored six points and led with five rebounds.
Elmore County got to the championship with a 50-32 victory over Holtville which Taylor called the Panthers’ most complete game of the season. Stephenson scored 11 points in a preview of Class 4A Area 5 play and he earned a spot on the all-tournament team. Taylor said he wanted to make sure his players kept their heads up despite the tournament ending on a bad note.
“That can’t take away from getting here,” Taylor said. “Tallassee is just really good. They were the best team in this tournament and they have a team that if things go well for them, they could go to the final four. We’re young so we just have to compete where we can compete and try to get better along the way.”
Humphrey finished with 12 points, three assists and twosteals in the championship to earn a spot on the all-tournament team. Tavarious Griffin stuffed the stat sheet with six points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists.
“We’re not going to win every game we play but we feel like we are good enough to play with anyone on any given night,” Mixson said. “Jamicah is going to score, Tyrek was more physical and (Griffin) is always going to play hard. With all of those guys playing like that, it makes us a stronger team.”
Taylor said he has seen improvement from his team and a tough schedule has prepared the players so they have to keep working to improve.
“That’s all you can do,” Taylor said. “I always try to teach them about life out here. You’re not always going to be on that mountaintop but it’s what you do when the odds are against you.”