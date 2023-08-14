The Wetumpka high school cheerleading team showed off their skills this summer.
Participating in an invitation only UCA Master’s Camp at the University of Alabama in June, the Indians earned top honors by winning first place in overall best stunt sequence and first play overall in most crowd effective cheer.
Along with receiving all blue superior ribbons, they received a spirit stick and senior Nathan Jenkins received the prestigious Pin it Forward award.
Jenkins was not the only Indian honored as three seniors - Jenkins, Harley Richardson and Abby Mullino - each were named UCA All-Americans.
As the cheerleading squad gets into the 2023-2024 school year, the Indians are preparing for upcoming competitions such as regionals, super regionals, state and nationals, all of which Wetumpka participated in last season. The Indians team is led by Alexandria Roberts, who was a Wetumpka cheerleader during her high school years.