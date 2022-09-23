Homecoming brings distractions.
There are dress up days, parades, pep rallies and dances.
Despite only 75 yards of offense in the second half, Wetumpka defeated Greenville 42-21.
It was Wetumpka head football coach Bear Woods first homecoming experience as a coach. While Woods is happy for the win, he sees a lot of work to correct issues.
“We won a football game,” Woods said. “They don’t ask you how, they ask how many. That’s another win. We have got things we need to correct and execute the way we want to. Quite frankly any football game, I would probably have that same answer.”
Wetumpka looked pretty good in the first half as the Indians rushed for 121 yards mainly on the back of Michael Dillard. Dillard scored on touchdown runs of 78 and 9 yards while quarterback Nate Rogers passed for 125 yards including a 79 yard strike to Evan Dillard down the left side for a touchdown.
Rogers also rushed for a 10-yard-touchdown in the first half. But the second half was difficult for the Indian offense as Greenville held Wetumpka to 75 yards of total offense.
“The second half kind of represented what this whole week felt like — chaotic, unpredictable even though you are planned and organized,” Woods said. “I’m glad our guys hung in the moment and got the job done.”
Kicker Logan Weighall proved a kicker is an effective defensive tool. Weighall tallied touchbacks on six of seven kickoffs leaving Greenville pushed back to the 20 yard line.
“He does a tremendous job,” Woods said. “In one of these games where there is so much ball control, I don’t want an active kicker because it means we aren’t doing things right but at the same time I want my kicker active so he stays warm. Us being able to score and him getting those touchbacks kept him warm. He is just doing a tremendous job. He works as hard as anybody, having him as a weapon is a big deal.”
Weighall also had two punts of 56 and 42 yards. Weighall hit the crossbar on a 47 yard field goal attempt. He completed five PATs while his brother Grant completed the other.
Woods said his Indians need to improve in almost all areas of the game and no one is exempt.
“Getting better starts with me as head football coach — I got things to get better,” Woods said. “I told them at halftime it starts with me. If I have things to work on, I know they do being 16 years old. That is one of the parts of trusting the process.”
Woods said his team is eager to learn and get better.
“What is so encouraging about this locker room is they are not satisfied,” Woods said. “That was not the Wetumpka way in the second half.”