After running through area play in the regular season, the Wetumpka softball team can clinch its postseason berth with only one win this week.
Wetumpka is hosting the AHSAA Class 6A, Area 4 softball tournament on Wednesday.
Area 4 is only a three team area - Wetumpka, Benjamin Russell and Sidney Lanier - so Wetumpka earned a first round bye in the tournament by clinching the No. 1 seed.
Benjamin Russell and Lanier will play at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Wetumpka High School. The winner will play No. 1-seed Wetumpka at 5 p.m., and the winner of that matchup clinches a regional berth and a spot in the area championship.
The championship game is currently scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“The biggest thing for us, being in a three-team area, is to keep trying to get better as we go through our week of practice,” Wetumpka coach Daryl Otwell said. “We don’t want to let something happen like it did last year in the regionals against Ben Russell. So that’s the main thing I’m preaching to the girls this week. We want to focus on how we play, not who we’re playing against.”
Wetumpka had no issues with its two area opponents during the regular season. The Lady Indians, which have only lost four games all season, went 4-0 against Benjamin Russell and Lanier.
Against Ben Russell, Wetumpka outscored the Wildcats 8-0 and 14-0. In the 8-0 win, pitcher Mya Holt pitched a complete game one-hitter. In the 14-0 win, Holt and Ella Watson combined for the shutout and allowed only five hits.
In the two games against Lanier, Wetumpka won 15-0 and 16-0. In the first game, Ashley Burgess and Ashlynn Campbell combined for a three inning no-hitter. In Game 2, Burgess threw the complete game no-hitter herself.
Overall, Wetumpka’s pitching staff allowed only six total hits in the four games and allowed over one hit only once against Ben Russell.
“Mya, Ella, and Ashley pitched great in those games,” Otwell said. “Our pitching has been our strongpoint this year. We’ve had a lot of shutouts this season and that’s something we’re going to lean on and depend on this postseason run. Hopefully they can continue that success. Anytime you’re holding teams to zero runs, it sure gives you an opportunity to win.”
Ben Russell, which enters the area tournament with a 13-21-1 overall record, beat Sidney Lanier handily in their two matchups this year by a combined score of 35-0.
In the two games, pitchers Raeleigh Caldwell and Ryann Ruffin each threw a complete game no-hitter. The offense took advantage of Lanier mistakes as the Wildcats scored 35 runs on only 12 hits.