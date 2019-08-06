ITL Podcast for web.jpg

With the 2019 high school football season rapidly approaching, sports editor Lizi Arbogast and sports writer Caleb Turrentine join in for a series of 13 episodes to preview local teams. Each weekday leading up to the first game, a new episode will be released featuring interviews from coaches and players before the previews wrap up on Wednesday, Aug. 21 with a Week 0 preview.

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Spotify and find the hosts on Twitter (@LiziArbogast and @CalebTurrentine) to send them your questions and predictions for the upcoming season. You can find the full schedule with links to each episode below.

Monday, Aug. 5 - ASWA Preseason Poll

Co-hosts Caleb Turrentine and Lizi Arbogast discuss which teams received number one votes and which local teams made the cut this week. Ranked local teams include Wetumpka and Reeltown while Stanhope Elmore, Edgewood and Holtville are still just outside the top 10 in their respective classifications.

Tuesday, Aug. 6 - Edgewood Wildcats preview

Caleb and Lizi look into the high expectations for Edgewood despite losing some key players from last year's semifinals squad. Wildcats coach Darryl Free stops by for an interview before the episode wraps up with a quick look at the schedule and season predictions from the hosts. 

Wednesday, Aug. 7 - Reeltown Rebels preview

Thursday, Aug. 8 - Horseshoe Bend Generals preview

Friday, Aug. 9 - Central Coosa Cougars preview

Monday, Aug. 12 - Holtville Bulldogs preview

Tuesday, Aug. 13 - Elmore County Panthers preview

Wednesday, Aug. 14 - Dadeville Tigers preview

Thursday, Aug. 15 - Tallassee Tigers preview

Friday, Aug. 16 - Stanhope Elmore Mustangs preview

Monday, Aug. 19 - Wetumpka Indians preview

Tuesday, Aug. 20 - Benjamin Russell Wildcats preview

Wednesday, Aug. 21 - Week 0 preview

Thursday, Aug. 22

Horseshoe Bend at Dadeville

Bullock County at Reeltown

Friday, Aug. 23

Wetumpka at Fairhope

Chilton County at Stanhope Elmore

Benjamin Russell at Beauregard

Tallassee at Montgomery Catholic

Winterboro at Central Coosa

Edgewood at Northside Methodist

