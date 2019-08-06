With the 2019 high school football season rapidly approaching, sports editor Lizi Arbogast and sports writer Caleb Turrentine join in for a series of 13 episodes to preview local teams. Each weekday leading up to the first game, a new episode will be released featuring interviews from coaches and players before the previews wrap up on Wednesday, Aug. 21 with a Week 0 preview.
Monday, Aug. 5 - ASWA Preseason Poll
Co-hosts Caleb Turrentine and Lizi Arbogast discuss which teams received number one votes and which local teams made the cut this week. Ranked local teams include Wetumpka and Reeltown while Stanhope Elmore, Edgewood and Holtville are still just outside the top 10 in their respective classifications.
Tuesday, Aug. 6 - Edgewood Wildcats preview
Caleb and Lizi look into the high expectations for Edgewood despite losing some key players from last year's semifinals squad. Wildcats coach Darryl Free stops by for an interview before the episode wraps up with a quick look at the schedule and season predictions from the hosts.
Wednesday, Aug. 7 - Reeltown Rebels preview
Thursday, Aug. 8 - Horseshoe Bend Generals preview
Friday, Aug. 9 - Central Coosa Cougars preview
Monday, Aug. 12 - Holtville Bulldogs preview
Tuesday, Aug. 13 - Elmore County Panthers preview
Wednesday, Aug. 14 - Dadeville Tigers preview
Thursday, Aug. 15 - Tallassee Tigers preview
Friday, Aug. 16 - Stanhope Elmore Mustangs preview
Monday, Aug. 19 - Wetumpka Indians preview
Tuesday, Aug. 20 - Benjamin Russell Wildcats preview
Wednesday, Aug. 21 - Week 0 preview
Thursday, Aug. 22
Horseshoe Bend at Dadeville
Bullock County at Reeltown
Friday, Aug. 23
Wetumpka at Fairhope
Chilton County at Stanhope Elmore
Benjamin Russell at Beauregard
Tallassee at Montgomery Catholic
Winterboro at Central Coosa
Edgewood at Northside Methodist