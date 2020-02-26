Caleb and Lizi are back on the microphones with the start of Season 2!
They talk about some of their best moments of the baseball season plus debate who was the best team on the court. The co-hosts also talk about a solution for the AHSAA's postseason format before diving into a spirited discussion during this week's game for the listeners.
Click here to listen to the full episode, and it's also available for download on iTunes and Spotify.
To ask your mailbag questions or submit topics for discuss, email lizi.arbogast@alexcityoutlook.com or caleb.turrentine@thewetumpkaherald.com. They can also be found on Twitter: @liziarbogast and @CalebTurrentine.