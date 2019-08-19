It's finally game week in high school football and co-hosts Caleb and Lizi kick off the week with a season preview for Wetumpka as they break down the offensive firepower for the Indians.
Senior running back Terrance Thomas joins the show before the episode wraps up with final predictions on if Wetumpka can win its third consecutive region title.
We will be releasing a preview podcast every weekday leading up to the start of the football season. Tuesday is the last preview podcast, and we will be talking about the Benjamin Russell Wildcats.