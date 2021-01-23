Stanhope at Wetumpka

Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka celebrates the overtime win over Stanhope Elmore.

 Cliff Williams

Micheal Bass came through for the Wetumpka Indians Saturday against rival Stanhope Elmore.

The Indians were down 39-41 with 8.1 seconds in regulation and Bass stepped to the line after being fouled. Both of Bass’ strokes found the net tying the game.

“Michael Bass is one of our seniors and clutch players,” coach Byron Gaskin said. “Anytime we need him to step up, he is for the role.”

Bass found himself at the line again in overtime converting two more free throws giving the Indians the lead at 45-43 for the final time with 15 seconds left in the game. Robert Rose would add the last two free throws on two different fouls to add to Wetumpka’s total. As the buzzer sounded Gaskin and Rose shook hands under the scoreboard and the Indians celebrated a 47-43 win.

PHOTOS: Wetumpka takes down Stanhope Elmore in a thriller

1 of 39

Rose led scoring for the Indians with 13 points and Bass had 4. Lacorey Marshall added 10 and Nate Rogers had 5 points.

Stanhope Elmore’s Dylon Williams led the Mustangs with 16 points followed by 9 from Jaden Tillman.

Gaskin was proud of his team’s efforts in the closing minutes of the game but said there is room for improvement.

“I was glad we were able to finish,” Gaskin said. “We still missed some free throws down the stretch though. I couldn’t be prouder of my guys. They just played hard the whole game.”

The Indians are now 13-2 on the season with losses to Vestavia Hills and Benjamin Russell. Wetumpka will host Chilton County Thursday and go to Alabama Christian Academy Friday.

Stanhope Elmore is now 3-10 on the season and hosts Jeff Davis Monday and travels to Prattville Friday.

The win is good for Wetumpka as it puts Indians in the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

“We finished first in the area so it locks us into the (area) championship game,” Gaskin said. “It also puts us in the first round of the playoffs as well. We couldn’t be more excited about that because we haven’t been there in a while.”