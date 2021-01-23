Micheal Bass came through for the Wetumpka Indians Saturday against rival Stanhope Elmore.
The Indians were down 39-41 with 8.1 seconds in regulation and Bass stepped to the line after being fouled. Both of Bass’ strokes found the net tying the game.
“Michael Bass is one of our seniors and clutch players,” coach Byron Gaskin said. “Anytime we need him to step up, he is for the role.”
Bass found himself at the line again in overtime converting two more free throws giving the Indians the lead at 45-43 for the final time with 15 seconds left in the game. Robert Rose would add the last two free throws on two different fouls to add to Wetumpka’s total. As the buzzer sounded Gaskin and Rose shook hands under the scoreboard and the Indians celebrated a 47-43 win.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka coach Byron Gaskin and Robert Rose celebrate a win over Stanhope Elmore.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The Stanhope Elmore boys basketball team takes the floor at Wetumpka Saturday night.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The Wetumpka boys basketball team takes the court before a game with Stanhope Elmore in Wetumpka Saturday.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka coach Byron Gaskin gives directions to his team against Stanhope Elmore.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Stanhope Elmore’s Reggie Duncan pulls down a rebound against Wetumpka.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka coach Byron Gaskin cheers on his team against Stanhope Elmore.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Stanhope Elmore’s Teddy Harris passes against Wetumpka’s Nathan Rogers.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Stanhope Elmore’s Dylon Williams drives around Wetumpka’s Stone Minnifield.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Stanhope Elmore’s Teddy Harris looks to take a shot against Wetumpka.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Imarius Roberts pulls down a rebound against Stanhope Elmore.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Stanhope Elmore’s Samiullah Kochi pulls down a rebound against Wetumpka’s Stone Minnifield.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Imarius Roberts pulls down a rebound against Stanhope Elmore’s Samiullah Kochi.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Stanhope Elmore’s Trey Killingsworth takes a shot against Wetumpka.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Robert Rose gets up after taking a foul against Stanhope Elmore.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Imarius Roberts pulls down a rebound against Stanhope Elmore.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Nathan Rogers takes a shot against Stanhope Elmore’s Dylon Williams
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Stanhope Elmore’s Reggie Duncan and Wetumpka’s Robert Rose fight for a loose ball.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Michael Bass looks to pass against Stanhope Elmore.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Michael Bass drives against Stanhope Elmore.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Zion Lewis drives around Stanhope Elmore’s DJ Cook.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Stanhope Elmore’s Patrick Williams looses the ball as Wetumpka’s Lacorey Marshall defends.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Robert Rose drives against Stanhope Elmore.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Stanhope Elmore coach David Cochran argues a call with the referees in a game against Wetumpka.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Robert Rose brings the ball up court against Stanhope Elmore’s Teddy Harris.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Nathan Rogers drives against Stanhope Elmore’s DJ Cook.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Stone Minnifield drives against Stanhope Elmore.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Lacorey Marshall takes a shot as Stanhope Elmore’s Dylon Williams defends.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Robert Rose takes a shot against Stanhope Elmore.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Robert Rose went to the floor after a Stanhope Elmore foul.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Michael Bass takes a shot against Stanhope Elmore.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Michael Bass drives against Stanhope Elmore.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka huddles up near the end of regulation behind 39-41.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Michael Bass is fouled by Stanhope Elmore’s Reggie Duncan. Bass would make the free throws to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka’s Robert Rose tries to kill the clock in overtime against Stanhope Elmore.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Stanhope Elmore huddles up during a timeout during overtime with Wetumpka.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka celebrates the overtime win over Stanhope Elmore.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Wetumpka coach Byron Gaskin and Robert Rose celebrate a win over Stanhope Elmore.
Rose led scoring for the Indians with 13 points and Bass had 4. Lacorey Marshall added 10 and Nate Rogers had 5 points.
Stanhope Elmore’s Dylon Williams led the Mustangs with 16 points followed by 9 from Jaden Tillman.
Gaskin was proud of his team’s efforts in the closing minutes of the game but said there is room for improvement.
“I was glad we were able to finish,” Gaskin said. “We still missed some free throws down the stretch though. I couldn’t be prouder of my guys. They just played hard the whole game.”
The Indians are now 13-2 on the season with losses to Vestavia Hills and Benjamin Russell. Wetumpka will host Chilton County Thursday and go to Alabama Christian Academy Friday.
Stanhope Elmore is now 3-10 on the season and hosts Jeff Davis Monday and travels to Prattville Friday.
The win is good for Wetumpka as it puts Indians in the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
“We finished first in the area so it locks us into the (area) championship game,” Gaskin said. “It also puts us in the first round of the playoffs as well. We couldn’t be more excited about that because we haven’t been there in a while.”