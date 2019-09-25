There are some coaches who want to see their teams carry momentum from one week to the next and while Holtville coach Jason Franklin is not against it, he knows the Bulldogs need to stay focused on the task at hand. After defeating rivals Elmore County for the first time since 2010 last week, the Bulldogs are hitting the road for a non-region game against Dallas County and Franklin is making sure there is no mental letdown.
“You just have to keep reemphasizing that it’s a new week,” Franklin said. “There are still things to improve on and there is another opponent to look forward to this week. It’s a good thing that we don’t just play one game and that’s your season. You have to keep moving forward.”
This will be just the second week Holtville is on the road and the Bulldogs want to continue to be stronger away from their home field than they were last season. Holtville (3-1) defeated Childersburg on the road this season but it is still just 2-4 in away games the last two seasons.
“I think we’re going to be their homecoming this week,” Franklin said. “We have to make sure Childersburg on the road wasn’t a fluke for us. We’re on the road the next two weeks so we have to be prepared to play on the road.”
Dallas County (2-2) may not offer the same road challenge but the Hornets are currently riding their first two-game winning streak since 2016. First-year coach Heath LeVert has brought some extra energy and Franklin said it shows on the field.
“It’s a new coach and they seem to be playing with a lot more confidence than they did last year,” Franklin said. “They are a much-improved football team. What you did last year means nothing now so we have to play good football to come out with a win.”
Last season, Holtville struggled on offense but still eased to a 20-0 win against the Hornets but Dallas County brings in some new offensive weapons. In just four games, Dallas County is 24 points shy of its season total from a year ago.
“They haven’t turned the ball over and they have some athletes on offense,” Franklin said. “With a program like that, a couple of wins plus the athletes they have could be something that turns the corner for them. They play really hard and that kind of scares me right now.”
Leading the way is quarterback Calvin Griffin and he is joined in the backfield by Aaron Falls. Jayy Callens and Jaylin Ellis have been go-to players through the air.
Most of Dallas County’s top players will see time on both sides, including Markeice Stallworth who leads a strong core of linebackers. However, the Hornets have proved to be susceptible on defense, allowing 33.5 points per game, including a 48-point performance by Montevallo.
“We really studied the Montevallo film because we’re really similar to what they do offensively,” Franklin said. “We want to see what they did against them and see what we do well to come up with a good game plan for this week.”
Holtville (3-1) continues to work both Braxton Buck and Drake Baker at quarterback but both have dealt with injuries. Franklin said Buck was at about 75 percent against Elmore County after tweaking his ankle while Baker is still recovering from a shoulder injury. Both players are cleared to play but the team is continuing to work Baker into other parts of the offense before he can start throwing at 100 percent again.
“Getting him back in the flow of the game and moving him around in a lot of different roles really helped us,” Franklin said. “We’re going to do a little bit more of that this week. We want to put him in situations to be successful.”
PREDICTION: Holtville 34, Dallas County 14