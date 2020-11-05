“It could be a possibility that we can see this team again.”
Those were the words from Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford prior to the Mustangs’ Week 5 loss at Eufaula and that possibility will come to fruition this week as the two teams meet in the first round of the playoffs. Bradford certainly wishes the rematch was under different circumstances, whether that be deeper into the postseason or on a field in Millbrook, but that has not dampened the spirits of the Mustangs as they are ready for a second chance at one of the hottest teams in Class 6A.
“The kids are excited,” Bradford said. “This is something we have seen before. Usually when you go to the playoffs, it’s about going somewhere different and it’s a whole different vibe. This time, we were just there a few weeks ago… It took a while for the kids to get adjusted last time but now that shouldn’t be a problem.”
Bradford called the first meeting with Eufaula the worst game of the season for the Mustangs and it resulted in Stanhope Elmore’s highest margin of defeat this year in a 35-13 loss. Since that game, the Tigers (8-2) have not lost and are taking a six-game winning streak into the postseason.
“They were already pretty good the time we played the first time,” Bradford said. “Coach (Ed) Rigby has them dialed in. We’re going to have to play our very best even to get to compete with them. They are one of the best teams in 6A.”
While Eufaula enters the playoffs with everything seemingly figured out, the Mustangs are still struggling to find any consistency in their season. They finished the regular season with a 5-5 record, alternating between a win and a loss every week but if there is any silver lining with that, it’s not having consecutive losses this season and after losing the regular season finale, Stanhope Elmore hopes that trend continues at least one more week.
“We haven’t been able to string anything together but we have always bounced back,” Bradford said. “We have messed up in some games but they are always committed and they are very resilient.”
Bradford said preparing to play a team for the second time in the same season does present some unique challenges for the coaching staff and may change some of the preparation throughout the week. However, he does not think it gives an advantage to either side heading into the second matchup.
“You know them and they know you,” Bradford said. “We have watched every single game they have played this year so there’s not too much new they can do. You may try to do something different just to show them something they haven’t seen before but it’s all going to just come down to execution.”
Execution was the biggest problem in the first meeting with Eufaula as the Mustangs hurt themselves on both sides of the ball and the Tigers took advantage of those opportunities. Eufaula scored twice off Stanhope Elmore turnovers and produced two offensive touchdowns of at least 50 yards to help pull away in a game the Mustangs believe could have been much closer.
“I don’t think it was about they were better than we thought but we just didn’t execute the way we needed to,” Bradford said. “It was just about little things we didn’t do and we left so many points on the board. It could’ve been a lot different.”
Bradford believes some of those little mistakes can be eliminated just with some extra attention to detail and that’s the kind of extra focus he expects from his team with playoffs arriving.
“It’s win or go home now,” Bradford said. “We’re just trying to get all of the work in and still make it fun for the kids to have a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm. There’s a little higher sense of urgency.”
PREDICTION: Eufaula 28, Stanhope Elmore 20