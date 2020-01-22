Things seem to be heading in a good direction for Wetumpka’s girls basketball team, and it’s clear the latest roster addition has helped make the difference. After missing the first half of the season for undisclosed reasons, Wetumpka’s Ja’Nya Davis returned to the team and wasted no time making a positive impact.
In her first game back, Davis scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help Wetumpka to a 63-29 win in the Class 6A Area 5 opener against Stanhope Elmore. Two weeks prior to her return, Wetumpka lost by double digits to the Mustangs.
“During the summer, she was a starter for us,” Wetumpka coach Jermel Bell said. “When that situation happened, we needed someone to step up for her until she could come back. We’re 2-2 in the second half of the season after having three wins total in the first half. That speaks for itself. We have that extra person who can give us great minutes.”
In those two wins, Davis has averaged 8.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals. Bell said her skillset was needed to help Wetumpka turn things around and he expects her to continue to improve as the postseason approaches.
“She’s a rebounder and is very skilled with the ball,” Bell said. “That adds a lot of momentum and tempo to what we’re trying to do. When we can get a rebound, we can get the ball to our guards and push the tempo.”
Wetumpka has had a similar skillset on the floor with Morgan Causey providing a spark in the post. Although Causey continues to be the go-to forward, the return of Davis allows her to have a little bit more freedom on both ends.
“It’s a blessing to have both of them playing the way they are playing,” Bell said. “That gives us a lot of extra energy when both of them are on the floor at the same time.”
Wetumpka defeated Prattville last Wednesday, 57-28, in a rematch of a game Wetumpka won by only 11 the first time around. Causey and Davis dominated the interior and helped push the tempo after steals and defensive rebounds.
Causey led the team with 16 points and 14 rebounds while both players recorded three steals each. Bell said he expects Causey to benefit from Davis’ return which he hopes will lead to even more victories as the season winds down.
“It’s allowing Morgan to crash the board and cut a little bit more than usual,” Bell said. “She doesn’t have to be do it all on the inside anymore. That’s the stat that doesn’t show up in Ja’Nya’s box score.”