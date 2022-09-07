After going winless in 2021 and only winning two games in the last two seasons, the Elmore County football team is off to a 3-0 start and is 1-0 in AHSAA Class 5A, Region 4.
The Panthers have thrived in the early portion of the season under first-year head coach Kyle Caldwell, and it’s all starting on the defensive side of the ball.
Elmore County’s defense gave up a whopping 41.9 points per game last season.
This year, Elmore County has given up only a total of 38 points in three games. The Panthers are allowing only 10.2 points per game.
“We’re just solving our problems with aggression. Even if we make a bust, we aren’t hanging our heads on it and we’re looking towards the next play and making that next play when our names are called.”
The defensive line for Elmore County has been standing out through the first three games, but sophomore linebacker Jackson Mann is stealing the show this season.
Mann, who was named All-County as a freshman last year after tallying 100 tackles, looks to easily surpass that total this year. Mann is making plays all over the field, not just tackling ball carriers but defending the pass in the secondary and disrupting offenses as best as he can.
“You cut the film on and if the guy isn’t getting tackled by Jackson, he’s there ready to tackle him,” Caldwell said of Mann. “He’s just got the ‘It factor.’ I don’t know what the it factor is, but he’s got it. He’s always around the ball and he loves contact. He loves to be a leader.”
When asked what the ‘It factor’ was, Mann said he doesn’t know exactly what it is either. He just goes out and plays football. If his team needs him to play outside linebacker and stuff the run, he’s going to be at the front of the pack making the tackle every play.
If the team needs some pressure off the edge, he will be the first guy on the team to the quarterback and make a sack. If he’s facing a heavy passing attack like the Panthers did on Thursday night against Sylacauga, he will drop back into coverage and limit passing yards.
He’s able to drop back and be successful in coverage because of his speed. Caldwell said his speed can surprise you, as he doesn’t look that fast on tape. But as soon as he gets on the field, his game speed takes over and he can run with receivers like a cornerback and safety.
That game speed might just be the ‘It factor’ that Mann has.
“I just want to win,” Mann said. “ I have the will to want to go out there and make plays for my boys. I want to fly to the ball and just be there. I just want to work and get the next win more than the last one. I like to be a hybrid player. I just like tackling people and hitting somebody, but I’m going to do what my team needs.” Mann is able to shine behind a very talented defensive line this year. The Panthers front line on defense is as aggressive as they come. Luke Reinert, also just a sophomore, picked up two sacks on Thursday night from the defensive end position.
Myles Eyerly and Dylan Carter, the two big men at defensive tackle, were also making plays. The entire front, no matter who is in the game, has been causing issues for opposing teams this year.
“Our defensive line is playing extremely hard,” Caldwell said. “I hate practicing against our defensive line in practice because they whoop our tail most of the days. But that’s why our offensive line has done so well in games. They’re going against a great defensive line every day.”