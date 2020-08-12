Holtville has a new face in charge of its cross country teams as coach John Rogers will take over in his first year with the Bulldogs. Rogers has been at the school since January and he didn’t want to waste any time before finding a coaching position.
“I am thrilled,” Rogers said. “When I first started working here, I made it clear I wanted to get into coaching. This program is perfect for me. It’s not a big program but it’s a perfect opportunity for me to learn as a coach and it’s such a close-knit group. There’s a lot to be excited about right now.”
Rogers will be in charge of the boys and girls programs with both teams having five runners on the roster for this season. Rogers took over a month before the first meet of the season but he hit the ground running and he said the team has responded.
“They were really excited to have me and it was probably only for the reason that I run with them,” Rogers said. “They got to see me dying out there with them and they loved that. That’s part of my teaching philosophy. I want to lead by example.”
While he has gotten to stay active with the team, Rogers admitted he does not have any personal experience with cross country. He said he has always been around sports but cross country is a new challenge for him.
“It was a little intimidating at first to not know anything officially about,” Rogers said. “I took the time to study and do what I need to do to help these kids.”
The teams were already in a running program in the offseason under the old coach when Rogers took over and he kept a lot of those activities around but he wanted to add his own spin to it. Rogers said he has put a focus on the teams getting a lot of practice on inclined courses and building stamina by doing more distance running longer than 3.1 miles.
“The only goal I have is to help these kids become the best runners they can be,” Rogers said. “I want to unlock that potential as much as possible and wherever that ends up in placement is fine. The important part is to see that improvement.”
Holtville are scheduled to get its season started Aug. 29 when both teams will travel to Oxford for the Waffle House Invitational at Choccolocco Park.