As Wetumpka quarterback Tyquan Rawls rolled to his right, Bessemer City’s secondary put an obvious focus on shutting down Rawls’ go-to receivers as the Tigers began to shade toward Jaleel Johnson and Malik Davis. However, Timothy Johnson found his way behind the defense and called for the deep ball.
“When I was rolling out, I was just thinking about a dump off to get as many yards as we could,” Rawls said. “I wasn’t thinking about the deep ball but I saw Tim and he was waving his arms so I waved him up field and he caught it.”
Wetumpka was trailing by six at the time but Johnson pulled in the catch and ran the final 10 yards into the end zone for a 57-yard touchdown. The extra point put the Indians ahead and eventually sent Wetumpka into the second round of the AHSAA Class 6A football playoffs after a 22-21 win on the road.
“I saw my quarterback start to scramble,” Johnson said. “I knew he needed me to do something and he had confidence in me. I ran my route and he threw it to me so I knew it was my time to shine.”
Johnson had only one catch but it was the difference maker as he caught his third touchdown pass of the season. Johnson has seen plenty of struggles throughout the season which has pushed him toward the back end of the depth chart in a crowded receivers group.
“The big thing with him has been consistency, both in games and in practice,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “He’s a tremendous athlete and a great young man but that’s been his biggest struggle. We were all really excited for him.”
Perry said it can be a more mental game for receivers at times and Johnson had struggled with that. Johnson, who was more active in Wetumpka’s game plan due to Brandon Bowman being unavailable in the first round, said he is more confident now and hopes to take that into the second round.
Meanwhile, Rawls said he has confidence in all of his receivers and he never doubted Johnson was going to make the play when it mattered.
“I had pointed him up field and he was waving his hands,” Rawls said. “The safety was over the top of Jaleel so I just threw it to Tim and he made a great play. That was big. People were sleeping on all of our receivers, especially Tim because he had a rough year. But he made a big play when it counted.”
Johnson was not the only one struggling before the fourth quarter against Bessemer City as Wetumpka trailed by two touchdowns with seven minutes to go. Johnson already had a drop and he said the teammates were getting frustrated with each other but they got back up when they needed to.
“We needed to play as a team,” Johnson said. “This wasn’t going to be it for us. We were arguing back and forth but we needed to come together as a team. We started piecing everything together and came out with a ‘W.’”