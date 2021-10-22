Fumbled kick-off return during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Fumbled kick-off return during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Fumbled kick-off return during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Fumbled kick-off return during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Fumbled kick-off return during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Fumbled kick-off return during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Tyler Johnson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Stone Minnifield during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Stone Minnifield during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Stone Minnifield during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Tristan Bennett during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Celebration during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Celebration during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Celebration during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jaylon Rawls during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Celebration during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Celebration during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Antonio Trone during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Dylan Price sacks Jacob Bryant during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Dylan Price sacks Jacob Bryant during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Dylan Price sacks Jacob Bryant during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Dylan Price celebrates with Lamarius Jackson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Antonio Trone during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Dorion Jackson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Dorion Jackson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Antonio Trone during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Antonio Trone during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Antonio Trone during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Antonio Trone during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Tyler Johnson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Tyler Johnson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Tyler Johnson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Tyler Johnson (16) and Kaleb Bristow (10)during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Tyler Johnson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Fumbled kick-off return during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Fumbled kick-off return during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Fumbled kick-off return during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Fumbled kick-off return during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Fumbled kick-off return during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Fumbled kick-off return during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Fumbled kick-off return during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Tyler Johnson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Stone Minnifield during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Stone Minnifield during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Stone Minnifield during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Tristan Bennett during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Celebration during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Celebration during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Celebration during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Jaylon Rawls during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Celebration during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Celebration during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Antonio Trone during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Dylan Price sacks Jacob Bryant during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Dylan Price sacks Jacob Bryant during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Dylan Price sacks Jacob Bryant during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Dylan Price celebrates with Lamarius Jackson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Antonio Trone during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Dorion Jackson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Dorion Jackson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Antonio Trone during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Antonio Trone during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Antonio Trone during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Antonio Trone during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Tyler Johnson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Quinn Wilson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Tyler Johnson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Tyler Johnson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Tyler Johnson (16) and Kaleb Bristow (10)during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Tyler Johnson during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
Jake Arthur
Fumbled kick-off return during the AHSAA football game between Wetumpka Indians and the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs at the Wetumpka Sports Complex in Wetumpka, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Wetumpka won the game 8-7 and will advance to the playoffs. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
With Wetumpka’s season on the line, freshman quarterback Tyler Johnson stepped up and made the biggest play of his young career on Friday night.
On third-and-goal from the 20-yard line, third-string quarterback Johnson stepped up in the pocket and delivered the game-winning touchdown pass to running back Quinn Wilson with just seven minutes left in the game.
The touchdown pass pushed Wetumpka past rival Stanhope Elmore, 8-7, in a Class 6A, Region 3 showdown. The touchdown pass also clinched a playoff berth for the Indians, and eliminated Stanhope from the playoffs.
“Man, what a great group of young men,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “All the ups and downs we’ve had all year and then coming into tonight, our starting quarterback was out and we moved a wide receiver to quarterback and then he goes down with an injury. Then we have a freshman quarterback come in and he made probably the biggest throw of our season. I can’t say enough about the guys we have.”
Johnson wasn’t expecting to see the field on Friday night, but the injury bug struck the Wetumpka quarterback room in a big way. Starter Nate Rogers missed the game, so receiver Dorian Jackson came in and started the game.
Jackson played most of the game, but tweaked his ankle late in the third quarter on a run attempt.
Johnson then stepped in, and on his second drive of the game, drove Wetumpka down the field on a 12-play, 51-yard drive that resulted in the game winning touchdown. Johnson went 3 of 6 passing on the drive, but the three completions couldn’t have been bigger.
On third-and-20 at the 39-yard line, Johnson found a receiver out of the backfield for a 14-yard pick-up. Then on 4th-and-6, Johnson hit tight end P.J. Merkerson for a 17-yard pick up to set up a first-and-goal.
Two incomplete passes and a holding and false start penalty pushed Wetumpka back to a third-and-goal at the 20, and Wetumpka called a wheel route with Wilson.
Johnson found Wilson wide open down the right sideline for the touchdown pass and put Wetumpka up, 8-7, with 6:54 left in the game.
“You know the young man is nervous and he’s in this environment with everything riding on this game, and he stepped in and showed courage and poise,” Perry said of Johnson. “I saw a tremendous amount of poise for a young man who is only in the ninth grade. He stepped in and made the throw.”
Wetumpka’s offensive touchdown was one of only a few offensive highlights in the entire game. Both teams came into the game knowing it would be a defensive slugfest, and it delivered.
Wetumpka’s offense mustered up only 120 yards of total offense, and had only 15 yards at halftime.
Stanhope’s defense held the Indians to only 59 rushing yards on 22 attempts. In the passing game, Stanhope intercepted Jackson twice before he was injured.
But it was Wetumpka’s defense that got the last laugh.
Down 7-0 at halftime after an Antonio Trone 25-yard touchdown run gave the Mustangs the early lead, Wetumpka’s defense played lights out in the second half.
The Indians started the half with a big sack from Dylan Price, then linebacker Justin Crumbaugh intercepted Stanhope quarterback Jacob Bryant.
After Stanhope intercepted a pass at the 2-yard line, Wetumpka’s defense forced a safety to cut the lead to 7-2. After Wetumpka went up, 8-7, in the fourth quarter, Stanhope had two drives to try and take back the lead.
On the first drive, Wetumpka forced a turnover on downs after stuffing Trone on 4th-and-2.
Stanhope got the ball back with 54 seconds left in the game, but Wetumpka’s Tristan Bennett dove in front of and intercepted one of Bryant’s passes near midfield to give Wetumpka the ball and the win with eight seconds left in the game.
“Our defense has played lights out all year,” Perry said. “Our defensive coaches, it’s incredible the job they do. We’ve been consistent and we’ve played at a high level all year. Tonight was no exception.”