Online education has taken over across the state as students are adapting to learning everything from math and science to history and literature from their own homes. One of the hardest classes to put into an online format is PE but Edgewood coach Hannah Josey is hoping to give her students some guidance.
Beginning March 30, Josey started putting out videos of workouts and activities she was doing from home in hopes of encouraging students to stay active while not in school.
“It’s kind of funny because it wasn’t even my idea,” Josey said. “(Edgewood athletic director Darryl) Free called me and said it may be a good idea to do with PE. I don’t have a ton of stuff here at the house to do so I didn’t think it was going to be that exciting. It just turned into something fun to do every day and it’s enough to just make you breathe hard.”
Josey has not done any virtual instruction before but with everyone stuck at home, this has inspired to do more of it. Josey’s videos have included simple stretching, agility drills, core exercises and more.
“It’s very awkward, having to do a video by yourself like that,” Josey said. “But I would love to keep doing it. The ones I am making I’m not sure who is even seeing them. I think I will start to do them like every other day. I really do enjoy it.”
Josey teaches the K4 through fifth-grade PE classes at Edgewood but she is hoping to get more than just those kids involved.
“It was for my PE classes so I did it to target them but I want to do different things to get the whole family involved,” Josey said. “I say things like, ‘Challenge your parents or a sibling to do the most sit-ups.’ It’s not only to get the kids involved but everybody.”
Edgewood has set up a Google link page with all of the videos and it has been shared across all its social media platforms to try to get more families involved.
After the first week of videos, Josey said the biggest hurdle going forward will be to get more creative with the workouts. Some students will have resources and equipment to do the activities but not all will so Josey is trying to find a good balance.
“That has been a challenge to find something else to do every day,” Josey said. “I have a soccer ball and I bought some cones awhile back so I have tried some things with that. I take the mindset that these families may not have a lot of stuff. I want to do things that everybody can do.”
Despite if the audience size is large or small, Josey feels like she’s getting something out of it either way and she is encouraging others along the way.
“In the videos, I just tell the kids, ‘I miss y’all and I’m thinking about them,’” Josey said. “Just going outside and walking for a few minutes can help stay positive with the whole thing. I want to encourage everyone to not get stuck inside. Go outside and do something active — that’s so important for the mental health side of it too.”