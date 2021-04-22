Kaylyn Richardson fulfilled a dream she’d had since Wednesday.
The Wetumpka softball star signed her letter of intent to Martin Methodist College, accepting an opportunity to continue her athletic career at the next level.
“It’s a great feeling for me,” Richardson said. “I’ve always wanted to, since when I was younger. So going anywhere, honestly, was my main goal for high school.”
Richardson said she’s wanted to play college softball since she first picked up the sport.
She knew it was something that she’d miss after high school if she didn’t have the opportunity to keep playing.
“Once I started getting into it and watching it, I was like, ‘This is where I want to be, right here,’” Richardson said.
In her senior season for the Indians, Richardson is batting .263 with a home run and 16 RBIs.
She’s also stolen 19 bases, second most on the team.
Wetumpka softball head coach Daryl Otwell said Richardson is a talented outfielder with “all the tools” to be successful playing at Martin Methodist.
“She has good arm strength and great speed,” Otwell said. “Then on the hitting side of it, she has good power, she has a good short game. She’s a versatile player. And when you talk about the college level, those are the things that they look for, in my opinion.”
Richardson felt comfortable with the Redhawks’ program, and the small-town atmosphere suited her.
“Martin Methodist kind of gave me that feeling like home,” Richardson said. “Even though Wetumpka is small, it’s still like home to me. So going up there to see it, it was beautiful, it was small enough for me, not too big.”
Otwell added that Martin Methodist seemed like a good situation for Richardson from the beginning.
“They’re tied in with the University of Tennessee with their academics,” Otwell said. “She’s big on the academic side of it. I’m very proud of her. She’s worked very hard for this moment and I’m just glad to see everything work out for her.”
Richardson’s time playing with Wetumpka isn’t over, however.
The Indians have clinched their regular season area title and will host the area tournament, with ambitions of a run to the state tournament.
“As long as we stay together, we’re always cheering each other on, I feel that we’re gonna go to state all the way,” Richardson said.
Richardson will major in accounting at Martin Methodist.