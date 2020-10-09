The first seven minutes of Friday’s game against Clay Central could not have gone much worse for Holtville. With the rain pouring down, the Class 5A No. 4 Volunteers scored the first two touchdowns of the game, threatening to put the Bulldogs away early on their own home field.
Holtville (5-2, 2-2 5A Region 4) never quit and found itself with the ball within one touchdown just a few minutes later but Clay Central proved to be too much. The Volunteers locked in on defense in the second half, paving the way to a 38-20 victory to secure the region title.
“It took us a couple of drives to get into the physical nature of this game,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “There’s no way to replicate a football team of that caliber at practice. Our guys competed but we missed a lot of opportunities. We made a lot of mistakes (Friday night) that you can’t make against good teams.”
After the visitors jumped out to a 13-0 lead, Holtville finally got its offense going behind running back Drew Pickett. He accounted for 58 yards on the next drive, capping it off with a 16-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.
After the defense forced a turnover on downs, the Bulldogs had a chance to level the score but the Volunteers forced a punt which was hit low and directly at a defender just 3 yards past the line of scrimmage. Clay Central’s Jakheim McLemore scored on the next play to double the advantage.
Clay Central (6-1, 5-0) took advantage of a short field for its offense throughout the night. Five of the team’s six scoring drives started inside Holtville territory on the team’s average starting field position was the Bulldogs 46-yard line.
Holtville kept the Volunteers’ offense in check on many drives but short fields did not help and missed tackles became an issue in the second half.
“Defensively, we did a great job for the most part,” Franklin said. “We did good at stopping them on fourth downs but we gave up some runs we shouldn’t have. Our defense played hard but we missed some tackles and didn’t play the right gaps sometimes. You can’t do that against a team that good.”
Clay Central pushed its lead to 25-6 on the first drive of the third quarter and quickly got the ball back, threatening to run away with the game in the second half. However, John Williamson jumped in front of a pass for his third interception of the season and ran it back 70 yards for a touchdown to put some life into the Holtville sideline.
The Bulldogs’ defense stepped back up immediately to force a three-and-out but it was another untimely miscue by the offense which took the wind out of the sails. A dropped pass on third down forced a Holtville punt and Clay Central capitalized with a 44-yard drive capped by a touchdown run from Elisha McNeil.
“Good football teams sometimes magnify those (issues) a little bit,” Franklin said. “Maybe those are things we have missed and need to work on some more. They are uncharacteristic but those are things we can fix.”
Holtville’s offense was held in check for most of the second half as Pickett was limited to just 30 yards, finishing with 116 on 28 carries. Facing a big deficit, Braxton Buck was called upon to air the ball out more in the second half and he finished with 112 yards through the air, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Williamson.
“That’s probably one of the first 100-yard backs they have given up in a while,” Franklin said. “We have been a run-first football team but we couldn’t find too much sustained success in that in the second half. It forced us to be more one-dimensional with the passing game and that’s just not who we are.”
Despite the defeat, Holtville clinched a playoff berth due to Tallassee having to forfeit next week’s game with the Bulldogs. Holtville has one more region matchup and can secure the region’s No. 2 seed with a victory in the home game against Sylacauga.
“We’re just going to keep moving forward and focus on us with what we can do,” Franklin said.