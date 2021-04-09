Elmore County volleyball head coach Kim Moncrief was selected to be one of the coaches for the South Alabama All-Stars in the AHSAA’s North-South All-Star volleyball game Thursday.
Moncrief will coach 15 of the state’s best rising seniors selected by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association. She’ll be joined by St. Luke’s Episcopal head coach Meredith Donald and Carver, G.W. head coach Virginia Franklin, who will serve as an administrative coach.
“It’s definitely an incredible honor,” Moncrief said.
The coaches for the North and South all-star teams were selected to coach the game in 2020, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moncrief said she was offered the opportunity again in 2021 as a result, and she accepted.
“I just feel bad for the girls that were chosen last year that won’t be able to play at all, because now they will be graduated,” Moncrief said.
In 2019, the season for which Moncrief was selected, Elmore County picked up its ninth consecutive area title.
How much involvement Moncrief will have with the All-Star players depends on which precautions the AHSAA decides to take leading up to the game, but normally the team goes through a few practices together before taking the court for the event, Moncrief said.
The All-Star game will take place July 22 in Montgomery, Alabama.