Macon-East’s defense made sure it would not see a repeat of last year’s offensive shootout with Edgewood as the Knights locked in and limited the Wildcats for most of the night. Macon-East scored three touchdowns in the opening quarter and never looked back, handing Edgewood its first loss of the season in a 42-14 defeat on a rainy night in Cecil.
“Well the first thing is I want them to understand that’s on me,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “I didn’t do my job to get them prepared and get them ready. I got outcoached tonight. We have to learn from it and get back to work to get better.”
Edgewood (3-1, 1-1 AISA-AA Region 1) went toe to toe with the Knights through the first six minutes with Alex Johnson leveling the score early on an 11-yard touchdown run. The Wildcats did not find any more success on the ground after that.
Macon East (4-0, 2-0) limited the Wildcats to just 8 rushing yards on 27 attempts.
“It really comes down to execution,” Michael said. “They did a really good job of stopping the run. We never got the running game going. They were bringing one or two extra guys on every play and we struggled with that.”
The Wildcats were forced to find their offense through the air. Johnson completed 17 of his season-high 33 pass attempts for 184 yards and a touchdown pass to Connor Bailey. Carson Peevy led the team with nine receptions for 72 yards.
However, the passing game also had its own issues as the Knights often found a way into the backfield to put pressure on Johnson. Despite the early touchdown run, Johnson finished with negative-34 rushing yards on 11 attempts with many of his carries going down as sacks.
“They had a good gameplan as far as their blitz set up and blitz packages,” Michael said. “They used some stuff that we had not seen. You have to give them credit for that.”
The Knights were no slouches on offense either, thriving behind a strong rushing attack led by Carlos Carter. He finished with 215 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 carries.
“We didn’t tackle very well but Carlos Carter had a lot to do with that,” Michael said. “We got out hands on him. He just broke a lot of tackles. And when he gets to the second level, we weren’t going to catch him.”
It was not all done on the ground though as the Knights scored two touchdowns through the air on just three completions. A 69-yard touchdown pass from Kirkland Pugh to Tyler Daniels broke the tie in the first half and the game never got within six points again.
Edgewood kept its head held high but despite continuing to move the ball on offense, the Wildcats saw several drives stall near midfield and were held scoreless in the second half.
“We continued to fight,” Michael said. “We went into that rain delay down but we challenged them to keep fighting no matter what and they did that.”