When Stanhope Elmore needed senior Tevin Landrum to step up, the senior speedster did exactly that on Thursday afternoon.
Landrum made arguably the three biggest plays of the night as Stanhope Elmore swept Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, 4-3 and 7-2, in the third round of the AHSAA Class 6A baseball playoffs.
At the plate, Landrum gave Stanhope Elmore the lead in both Game 1 and Game 2. In the opener, in a 2-2 tie, Landrum stepped up to the plate in the sixth inning with the bases loaded and two outs. After taking a slider on a 1-2 count, Landrum’s plate discipline paid off as he was hit by a pitch and gave his team a 3-2 lead.
In Game 2, he drove in the team’s first run of the game. Ethan Walls sat on second base when Landrum came up to bat with two outs. After fouling off four pitches and seeing Walls advance to third on a wild pitch, Landrum drove a base hit into left field to put Stanhope up, 1-0.
While those two at-bats played massive roles for Stanhope’s sweep, Landrum’s biggest play of the night was on defense. Playing centerfield instead of left field in place of a hobbled Chase Williams, Landrum saved the game.
Trailing 4-3, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa had two runners in scoring position with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. One of the Patriots best players stepped up to bat, and he drove a ball into the right-centerfield gap for what looked like a walkoff single.
Landrum, however, had other plans as he got a perfect jump on the ball and laid out full extension for the catch. His dive worked, and he ended the game and gave Stanhope Elmore the Game 1 win with his web gem.
“If he doesn’t catch that ball, we aren’t throwing that guy out at the plate and we lose that game,” head coach Kaleb Shuman said. “It was one of those plays that was such a special play. It was such a big moment for a senior to step up. Tevin Landrum is a heck of a ball player. He has been someone we have leaned on for three years and he has been a huge part of our team. For him to step up and have that time of moment and win us the game, that was what it took.”
Thursday’s series win was a special one for Stanhope Elmore. Not only did the win put the Mustangs in the Final Four for the first time since 2006, but the series win served as redemption for Stanhope Elmore against Hillcrest.
Hillcrest has eliminated Stanhope Elmore each of the last two seasons in two-game sweeps. But with many former players packed in the stands and with the team in Tuscaloosa, Stanhope avenged those two teams and punched its ticket to the semifinals round.
From the moment Stanhope learned what its quarterfinals opponent would be, Shuman stressed to his team that this week wasn’t about revenge. They would try to redeem themselves instead.
“This wasn’t about revenge we were looking for,” “Nothing against Hillcrest the last two years. They took advantage of the opportunities they got. But we felt like we didn’t play our best games in those series. It was about redeeming ourselves and focusing on being us. But it felt great to redeem ourselves not just for this team, but the two before that. It meant a lot to those former players too.”
While Landrum stole the show with his big hits and flashy game-winning catch, Stanhope was also paced by its usual suspects at the plate and on the mound. Colin Woodham started Game 1, and the lefty threw his third-consecutive complete game in the playoffs.
While he shined on the mound, Williams and Colton Walls both hit solo home runs in the first inning to give the Mustangs an early lead and plenty of momentum.
Following the Game 1 win, Shuman and his coaching staff felt the need to start Walls on the mound instead of Evan Duncan, who had earned wins in Game 2 the first two rounds.
The decision paid off as Walls fired a complete game on the mound, only giving up two runs, to lead to the sweep. Walls helped himself out with two RBIs of his own at the plate, while Williams hit his second home run of the night to keep the momentum in Stanhope’s dugout.
“Chase and Colton really set the tone early,” Shuman said. “Second and third batters of the night and they went back-to-back. That gave us life early and they set the tone early and let our guys breathe early.”