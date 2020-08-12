There may not be any perfect way to prepare for a season after missing so much time during the offseason but one way to make up for some of that lost time is turning to an experienced squad.
Wetumpka coach DeAnna Smith is fortunate enough to have that on her side as the team is returning eight players from last year’s roster including five starters. With that usually comes high expectations but Smith said that can be more difficult to judge this year without having any real time to compete against other teams on the court in the offseason.
“They have goals and they are working toward those,” Smith said. “It’s one thing to see expectations in your own gym but until we can really see how we stack up, it’s tough. I think this group is more excited to see if they can still play at the level they did last year and even higher because they have another year of experience. They are getting anxious honestly.”
Wetumpka has won two consecutive area tournament titles so the team hopes to continue that streak while taking another step forward in the postseason. Smith will be looking to some of the key returning players to help Wetumpka take that leap.
Yennifer Gomez is expected to take on a bigger role in the attack this season as one of the top outside hitters but her impact will be felt across the whole court. After losing Ryleigh Hamm, the team’s leading producer last season, Wetumpka will look to Gomez more often than it has in the past.
“I really think she will be one of our workhorses,” Smith said. “She’s such an all-around versatile player. It’s about her being confident enough to take on one of those leadership roles. It builds confidence for the team that they have someone they can always depend on.”
Khloe Harris is expected to help out as an outside hitter with Hannah Fabel seeing time on the right side.
“We’re still going through a lot of rotations and I haven’t decided the best fit yet,” Smith said. “I think that will come with the gameplay.”
Morgan Causey returns to start in the middle and Smith said she has already seen improvements thanks to some extra competition in practice. Lee transfer Sha’Marian Jackson will be in the rotation on the front row as well and it has helped Causey improve her game during the offseason.
“That makes Morgan have to think outside of the box a little more,” Smith said. “I preach to them more and more that iron sharpens iron. Now that she’s not dominating our gym and getting blocked sometimes, she has to think a little bit more about her shots.”
Kylie Wilson is back at setter after leading the team with 290 assists last season along with second setter Julie Boshell. The attack may be rotating a little bit differently this year but Smith said it does help to know many of the hitters already have experience with the setters.
“It does make it smoother,” Smith said. “It’s all about finding out which hitters hit better with which setters. They can be picky. That’s what we’re working on right now.”
Erin Douglass will be leading the way on the back row as she returns to be the team’s libero with Kiley Sisson also playing as a defensive specialist. Douglass led Wetumpka with 823 digs last season and became the team’s top server, completing 96 percent of her serves and recording 53 aces.
Wetumpka will start its season Aug. 20 with a tri-match against Selma and Lanier.