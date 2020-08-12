After missing out on key evaluation periods during the spring, many volleyball coaches are still traying to figure out what their roster is going to look like this season. However, Holtville coach Alison Franklin has had a pretty good idea of her squad with two thirds of last year’s players returning this season.
The Bulldogs now have nine seniors set to lead the way into the 2020 season and Franklin believes the experience can be used as a weapon early and often.
“I have a much more experienced group from top to bottom,” Franklin said. “When they have been in the program for this long and they know what to expect, it makes it easier for me. Even though we didn’t do that summer camp, I still feel like we were ahead of where we normally are.”
After seeing the program take big strides over the last two seasons, the more experienced squad has even higher expectations this season.
Despite moving to Class 5A. the Bulldogs will still be in an area with reigning area champions Elmore County, who have won 10 consecutive area tournaments. Holtville ended a 12-year losing streak to the Panthers lost year and now have its eyes on stopping its rivals’ title streak.
“Our goal is to win area and make it back to super regionals,” Franklin said. “I think we have come a long way and I think we really compete with them now… I think (last year’s win) adds pressure because I expect that from my players now because I know they can do it.”
Eight of Holtville’s nine seniors were on the team that knocked off Elmore County last season with several of them taking on key roles in the rotation. However, the Bulldogs will still have to replace some of the other major pieces after losing their top two attackers in Brooke Cooper and Alexus Hindman.
Franklin said she expects the offense to run more through Karsyn Findley, who is moving from middle to outside hitter so she can be used more often in the attack.
“That’s something we have been able to do in practice,” Franklin said. “Karsyn Findley has always been a middle for us but she got to play some outside hitter at club. And when we needed one, she stepped right up and she has made a difference already.”
Ava Hindman will return and is expected to start in the middle for Holtville. She led the team with 18 blocks last season and added 31 kills but Franklin is expecting even more production with Hindman in a full-time role.
“She was another one that played some club and it just made her that much better and more confident,” Franklin said. “She has been more aggressive at the net. We’re hoping she can step up and fill that role now.”
Expected to join the attack is Whitney Culverhouse who adds to the team’s senior count but has not played since she was a sophomore. Erika Broadway, Zyon Smoke and Ana Segarra are still competing to grab the starting spot at right side hitter.
While the players at the net may look different, the start of the attack will bring back some continuity. Kelsey Franklin returns as the starting setter in her third season at the varsity level.
“Sometimes when teams are young and haven’t played with each other, you see some setters and hitters run into each other,” Franklin said. “This year, we don’t have to worry about that. They just know what everyone else is doing and how everyone moves.”
Ansley Troutman will get to see her first action with the Bulldogs after having to sit out last season as a transfer from Georgia. She’s expected to help out with the setting and play as an outside hitter but will be one of several players to see time in every spot on the floor.
“They are just a really good group and have some great energy,” Franklin said. “We moved some players around and they started to gel a little bit. We have more players that can play all the way around.They work really well together. We have had some few hiccups while trying to figure out a rotation but they work hard to figure it out themselves.”
The Bulldogs begin their season by hosting Tallassee on Aug. 25.