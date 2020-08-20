Coach: Chad Michael, first season
Class, Region: AISA-AA, Region 1
Last year: 9-3, 2-1 in AISA-AA, Region 1
Class Distribution: 13 seniors, 5 juniors, 6 sophomores, 6 freshmen
Stadium Name: Charles P. Storrs Field at Edgewood Stadium
Stadium Location: 5474 Elmore Rd, Elmore, AL 36025
Two consecutive appearances in the AISA-AA state semifinals have put Edgewood football back on the radar as the Wildcats are set to be a title contender once again. First-year coach Chad Michael got a late start with his new team but he knows he is stepping into a good situation as he will look to an experienced group of seniors to lead the way as the Wildcats look to chase down their first trip to the state championship game since 2015.
“Your ultimate goal is to achieve championships but we don’t talk about it,” Michael said. “That’s just understood. The only thing we talk about is how good you can be today. We don’t worry about other people’s expectations. We expect to be the best we can play on every rep.”
Edgewood does have some higher expectations from the outside as it has been ranked No. 9 in the preseason rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, the team’s first appearance in the season’s first poll since 2016.
The Class of 2021 is a big reason for the extra hype this season as nearly half of the Edgewood roster is made up of seniors. There are 13 in total and many of them will be starting in crucial spots on both sides of the ball.
“This is a special class,” Michael said. “A lot of these guys have started here since eighth grade so they have been in a lot of big games. We’re going to be starting nine or 10 seniors on both sides of the ball. Everything we do is going to be built around them. We want to see them finish the year out and send them out the way they deserve.”
Leading the way in experience is Alex Johnson who is returning to start at quarterback for a third season. Michael believes Johnson could be setting up a career season, making moves with both his arm and his legs.
“Any time you have a guy as a three-year starter it eases your mind,” Michael said. “He has seen everything he’s going to see. He knows how to be calm and he’s in control of the huddle. He’s seen big games. That’s going to go a long way.”
The backfield will see a lot of the same faces from last season as the Wildcats will stick with a running back by committee system. Mitchell Boyd was usually Edgewood’s No. 1 back when healthy last season but he will likely get spelled even more in favor of Blane Guthrie, Drez Crawford and Bradley Boone.
“All of those guys are playing both ways and they all bring different things to the table,” Michael said. “It will be a running back by committee because we don’t want to wear anybody out too much. They are all just really good backs.”
Edgewood’s biggest losses from last season came in the passing game as Johnson lost his top three targets. Connor Bailey and Dawson Owens are expected to fill the gap at starting wide receiver while Carson Peevy returns to start at tight end.
“They have to work together,” Michael said. “We don’t have that one person that’s going to be the man where we have to get the ball in his hands. We have four guys we can put out there can make a play at any given time. That’s an advantage for us.”
The Wildcats have four returning starters on the offensive line and all four are expecting to start on both sides of the ball. Defensive tackles Joseph Benton and Drew Hanson will double on offense as the right guard and left tackle, respectively, while center Colton Jones and right tackle Caleb Justiss will play at defensive end.
“Football is won and lost with your O-line and D-line guys,” Michael said. “When it’s full of returning starters, it makes a huge difference. They have played together for so long.”
Sam Williams and Mitchell Boyd will take on starting roles as outside linebackers as Peevy, the team’s leading returning tackler, slides over to play middle linebacker.
“(Peevy) has really picked up what we want to do defensively,” Michael said. “We’re going to ask him to do a lot of different things and he’s going to line up in a lot of different spots. He could be in five different spots in five plays and not miss a beat.”
The Wildcats have to replace three starters in the secondary and will have to rely on more players to play both sides of the ball. Bailey and Owens are expected to start at cornerback with Guthrie and Austin Champion playing safety. Johnson is also expected to put in more reps at safety this season.
“Depth is always concern especially with schools our size,” Michael said. “We are trying to build depth. We want to have some guys that can rotate so we can let some guys get a break here and there.”