After four consecutive weeks on the road, the Stanhope Elmore football team will be back in the friendly confines of Foshee-Henderson Stadium this Friday night as the Mustangs host Smiths Station for their homecoming game. While there will be plenty for the home fans to cheer about, it will be hard not to notice a familiar face missing from the stands.
Former coach, administrator and teacher Conrad Henderson died at the end of August but his legacy is not going anywhere any time soon. Thanks to former players, colleagues and friends, Henderson’s impact on the school and the community around Stanhope Elmore will carry on.
“In all my life, he’s the best man I have ever known,” former SEHS coach Jimmy Foshee said. “Normal people don’t know the things he did to help people. He was just a really unusual guy. I consider him my best friend. When one coach follows another, it’s hard to get along with that coach but he was always supportive of me and everything I did.”
Henderson was the first head coach of the football program at Stanhope Elmore and racked up 47 wins in eight seasons. Several former players showed up to honor the coach at his funeral and plenty of stories were shared as people reminisced on Henderson’s time on the football field.
Former player Rick Samsal said it was never easy to play under Henderson but it was always worth it.
“He was bad about grabbing your facemask and yelling at you,” Samsal said. “And when it was all over with, I would have tobacco spit all over my glasses. My senior year, I got contact lenses. I thought I wouldn’t have to worry about getting it on my glasses any more. But let me tell you, that tobacco juice stung like the devil. You can’t coach that way today but I don’t regret playing for him for one minute. I’d do it all over again.”
One of Samsal’s best memories of Henderson came from his first year as a player. After having a bad game in the opener against Dadeville, Samsal said Henderson called him out to make sure he had a better game the next week.
Stanhope Elmore hosted Notasulga and Samsal scored his first touchdown in the victory. After scoring, Samsal said he celebrated and ran back to the sideline while searching for his family in the stands but he forgot an important detail Henderson reminded him of.
“All of a sudden, I hear ‘Samsal!’ and I thought ‘Oh no, I hold for the extra point,’” Samsal said. “He had to call a timeout. That practice on Monday, he called me over to the side and said I want you to start running around this football field and I don’t want you to stop until I tell you too. I won’t ever forget that. I never caused a timeout again.”
While the memories of his coaching style may not stand out to those who were not a part of the program, it is clear Henderson made sure all his players felt special. Samsal said there were a number of troublemakers Henderson helped turn around and lead productive lives and that was because of the care he showed for the students and community.
“He loved this school and community,” Samsal said. “And he was loved by so many. Somebody put this out on Facebook and I wish he put it out where it could have been shared but it said ‘Coach Henderson was loved by half of the world. The other half just didn’t know him.’ That’s a good way to put it.”
Henderson also made his mark on those he worked with once he became an administrator. As principal, Henderson never gave up the sense of community that made him stand out to everyone.
“He was a mentor to me,” former SEHS principal Ray Stringer said. “He taught me the ropes of administration. He was like a father to me a lot of times and then he was like a brother to me also. You won’t meet a better man that was willing to help people. He loved this school and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do to help it.”
Stringer, who was the assistant principal under Henderson, said one of his best memories with Henderson was riding together to away football games. Henderson always wanted to get to the town early to grab local food and check out the school and the town before the game kicked off.
“The trips were always real good,” Stringer said. “Those are the things I’ll remember all my life. They always had a story to tell.”
While there were plenty more stories to share, one of the most well known is about the goats Henderson brought to school. Stringer said the goats were the solution to cleaning out some areas around the campus and while they did their jobs, it wasn’t the easiest thing for everyone to deal with.
“That’s kind of a sore spot for me because he kept them on the football field,” Foshee said with a smile. “They will leave a mess. We discussed that several times but I never got too bent out of shape about it. He was bad about leaving them there.”
Foshee became head coach of the Mustangs two years after Henderson retired from coaching. He said Henderson was always supportive of what the football team was doing.
Now, the Mustangs will host their 54th homecoming game in a stadium named after Henderson and they will play for the man missing from the stands for the first time in many years.
“Nothing will be the same,” Stringer said. “It’s a tough loss. Whatever relationship you had with him, it’s going to be a great loss.”