All eyes were on the official after a long pass fell incomplete on a late fourth down attempt by Wetumpka’s offense. Only one referee was near the play and once he signaled incomplete, the Opelika sideline went into a frenzy as the Bulldogs knew they just sealed up a 33-32 victory in Class 6A Region 3 action to remain undefeated.
Wetumpka (2-2, 1-1) took its first lead of the game on an 82-yard touchdown run by Tyquan Rawls with 8:48 to go in the game but Opelika responded. Marien Warner capped off an 11-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown catch to put the Bulldogs in front for good with 2:55 on the clock.
“They played their hearts out,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “They had numerous chances to get their heads down but this team has absolutely no quit in them. They’re competitors and I love them.”
Wetumpka got the ball back with one last chance but after a loss of three yards on a third down screen pass, the Indians needed to convert to keep their hopes alive. Rawls rolled to his left before airing out a pass to Jaleel Johnson, who attempted to fight back for the ball but Opelika’s Jamon Thomas was in the way to break up the pass.
“I really can’t say,” Perry said. “We thought we had what we wanted. We didn’t get a whole lot of breaks. We have to make our own I guess.”
The game had just five on-field officials for the game, leaving plays down the field in the hands of one referee in the middle of the field. Only five penalties were called all night but Perry said no one gave him an explanation for the shortage.
Opelika (4-0, 2-0) walked away with its third one-point win over Wetumpka in the last four seasons because of a big night from running back Eric Watts. The Indians have struggled to slow opposing rushing attacks this season and Watts took advantage, recording 223 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
“I don’t know what happened,” Perry said. “We just try to get off blocks faster and wrap up. We’re there but we’re just not finishing.”
Wetumpka was inconsistent at making plays at the line of scrimmage on defense which hurt the Indians early in the game. After forcing a punt on the opening drive, Opelika scored on a 45-yard screen pass on its first offensive snap.
“That seems to be our M.O. this year,” Perry said. “We seem to get started slow but I don’t really know why. Fortunately, we don’t let that hold us back. We overcome it.”
On its first three offensive drives, Wetumpka did not record a first down but that turned around quickly midway through the first quarter. After an Avery Thomas interception, Rawls drove the offense down the field with big passes to Brandon Bowman and Malik Davis before turning it over to Terrance Thomas.
Wetumpka turned to its new-look heavy formation and Thomas bowled in from 2 yards away. Thomas added another touchdown behind the big blockers for a 6-yard score in the third quarter.
“We have been working on it and tweaking it to get the right personnel,” Perry said. “It was an opportune time to use it and the guys executed it. We’ve been working on it since August.”
After falling behind two touchdowns early in the third quarter, Thomas helped bring the Indians back. He brought his team within one point of Opelika with a 69-yard touchdown run down the visitors’ sideline. Thomas finished with 94 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
“One defender was in my way and I had to get past him then I was clear,” Thomas said. “I never really get to show off my speed but God gave me the opportunity and I took it.”
Rawls added 220 yards and a touchdown of his own in the rushing attack to go along with 101 yards through the air. Jaleel Johnson caught the team’s only passing touchdown on a trick play from Brandon Bowman.
Wetumpka’s 32 points were more than Opelika had allowed in its three previous games combined. The Indians finished with 449 yards of offense.
“We took a big step forward (Friday night) as a team,” Perry said. “We came down in a very tough environment and it’s been difficult. Games like this are what help us when we get to the postseason. We still have a lot of football to play though.”