For the first time since 1990, the Edgewood Academy girls basketball team is in the Final Four.
After trailing by six points with just over five minutes left in the game, Edgewood Academy beat Lowndes Academy, 53-42, in the AHSAA Class AA girls quarterfinals on Wednesday night.
Edgewood will play in the AISA semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m. against South Choctaw Academy.
Lowndes Academy led in the game, 39-33, with five minutes and thirty seconds left on the clock. Edgewood coach Jason Fisher called a timeout.
Out of the timeout, the Lady Wildcats put together a 20-0 run over five minutes to clinch their first Final Four visit in over two decades.
“I told the girls ‘Right here, we have to decide who wants it more. Is it us, or is it Lowndes?’” Fisher said of the timeout. “They all know that they wanted it. We set a goal that we wanted to be standing tall at the end of the year. They buckled down and they knew they couldn’t panic. They took it upon themselves and they figured it out and clawed their way back.”
Not much was working for the Edgewood Academy offense early in the game except for junior guard Jaylyn Strength. Lowndes was keying in on star point guard Lindsey Brown, so Strength was the Lady Wildcats key attacker.
And attack she did. Strength scored nine of the team’s first quarter points, and outscored Lowndes Academy in the process as Edgewood led 12-8. She added five points in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer right before the buzzer to put Edgewood up, 26-23.
Her biggest points of the night came during Edgewood’s 20-0 run in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Mensch had back-to-back layups to cut the Lowndes lead to 39-37, then Strength hit a big 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Her 3-pointer gave Edgewood a 40-39 lead, and the Lady Wildcats never looked back as they raced to the win. Strength scored a game-high 25 points to lead both teams.
“Jaylyn has turned her game around since Christmas,” Fisher said. “I told our coaching staff that everyone is going to key on Lindsey. But if we are going to win a state title, it’s because of No. 4. She showed why tonight. She’s been a leader and nothing phases her.”
While Strength paced the team with her 25 points, Edgewood placed three girls in double digits.
Brown, after scoring only three points in the first half, finished with 13 points. She scored eight of them in the fourth quarter, including six free throws during the 20-0 run. Mensch added 10 points for the Lady Wildcats, and spark plugged the late run with her two-straight layups.