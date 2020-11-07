When Alex Johnson found Connor Bailey for a go-ahead touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter against Patrician, Edgewood thought it was going to need at least another score to put the game away. The Wildcats did get one more big play but it did not come on the offensive side of the ball.
Trailing by seven late in the fourth, Patrician’s Cecil Perry scored on a 37-yard touchdown and the hosts were in position to take the lead if it converted its third two-point conversion attempt of the night. However, Edgewood’s Joseph Benton and the rest of the defensive line stood tall at the goal line to deny No. 5 Patrician and secure a 35-34 victory in the first round of the playoffs, sending the Wildcats into the AISA-AA semifinals.
“We had stopped them a couple of times on 2-point attempts already,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “We talked all week long to not relax after a touchdown on the extra points because we knew they liked to go for two and it could be huge. They ran trap right at our best player. Joseph Benton was great all night and he made the play and stopped him from getting in the end zone.”
Edgewood (7-3) got the most out of its defense in the second half, allowing just one score in each of the final two quarters after Patrician scored three touchdowns in the second quarter alone.
“I know they scored 34 points but defensively, I think we played really well,” Michael said. “We made a little adjustment for the second half and I think it really worked for us. We were able to slow them down just enough.”
Patrician (8-3) still racked up 398 yards with Perry being the star of the night but Edgewood’s offense kept pace behind the arm of Alex Johnson. After returning from an injury sustained two weeks ago, Johnson threw for 323 yards and connected with four different receivers for five total touchdowns. He also recovered Patrician’s final onside kick to help complete the win.
“He’s a senior and he’s been in every situation possible,” Michael said. “Having him out there with his confidence is huge. He made some really big plays tonight.”
Edgewood’s rushing attack was slowed for most of the night as the Wildcats finished with just 69 yards on 34 carries. However, the playmakers on the outside found ways to make up for it.
Connor Bailey was the lone receiver to score twice, finishing with 106 yards on three receptions. Bradley Boone led the team with four catches, going for 77 yards and a touchdown. Carson Peevy and Dawson Owens also added receiving touchdowns.
Edgewood’s victory sets up a rematch against Chambers in the state semifinals. The Wildcats won the first meeting over then-No. 1 Chambers last month.